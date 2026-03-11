Race Direction Chaos, Marc Marquez: "There's a new red line"

In the MotoGP sprint in Thailand, Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta staged a fierce duel for the win. On the penultimate lap, the young KTM rider surprised the nine-time world champion at Turn 7, who struck back at the final corner, where Acosta was forced to run wide. According to Race Direction, the maneuver exceeded the limits of the regulations, forcing Marc to drop back and let his rival take the victory.

A questionable penalty

The stewards’ decision sparked plenty of controversy, especially among fans of pure spectacle and overtakes. Even Ducati’s top brass challenged the choice, but the die has been cast and it could set a “dangerous” precedent in the upcoming Grands Prix.

During a commercial event in Madrid, the reigning MotoGP champion couldn’t help but share his view. "You have to adapt. It’s like penalties in football. There’s a red line every season set by the race stewards, and in this first GP they lowered it a bit. They have to keep that line for the whole season, and we riders must adapt."

A new threshold for penalties?

A statement with a slightly bitter aftertaste, especially for an always-on-the-edge rider like Marquez. In his view, the stewards have become stricter in imposing penalties, but this should be the standard to follow throughout the 2026 MotoGP season. "Once again, it’s about drawing a red line and applying the same line to every action," added the Ducati superstar.

And he offers his explanation. "I know it was a very borderline move. I wasn’t looking for contact... This is the new limit, and as I said, we riders have to adapt. Let’s take a look at what happened in Moto3: before there were many penalties, now there are fewer. Maybe we’ll think twice before overtaking, just to avoid a penalty."

Aprilia smells a title shot

You have to start building the weekend in FP1, without forgetting the time attack, because qualifying is very important. At the same time, you need to prepare for the main race and the Sprint—both require two different riding styles." Beyond the regulatory aspect, the MotoGP World Championship promises to be thrilling with Aprilia’s rise. Marco Bezzecchi keeps racking up wins after the strong finish to 2025. Defending the world title won’t be easy for Marc Marquez; the gap has narrowed and the Desmosedici no longer seems like an unreachable prototype. "."

But the competition is getting very fierce. "You must always keep an eye on your rivals—what they could do better or worse and where they stand right now. From that you can figure out whether you can say: This weekend is ours!"