In Memory of Borja Gomez: Spanish Superbike (ESBK) launches the BG12 Trophy

Borja Gomez “remains” in Spanish Superbike with the new BG12 Trophy: here’s what it’s about.

Today brings the news that the Spanish Superbike Championship ESBK continues to strengthen its commitment to riders with the addition of a new initiative within the premier class. In Superbike, in fact, here is a new challenge called the BG12 Trophy, promoted by the RFME (Royal Spanish Motorcycle Federation). The name is no coincidence: it’s precisely the initials and race number of the young and unfortunate Borja Gomez, who passed away in July 2025 in a terrible accident at Magny-Cours.

The 20-year-old Spaniard, a former Moto2, SBK and SSP World Championship rider, was leading both Stock JuniorGP and ESBK Superbike at the time of the tragedy. An event that left a trail of controversy over delayed aid, and once again shook the two-wheeled world on the eve of the JuniorGP debut at the French track. Those within the paddock, or even just fans, are well aware of the risks, but when it happens it’s always very hard to accept... A touching tribute in his memory comes with this new trophy—here’s what it entails.

Prizes for early registrants and more

Dunlop will reward the first five riders who formalize their registration with a complete set of tires (front and rear) completely free of charge.

In addition, riders who register for the full championship and finish between sixth and eighth place will receive three free rear tires. In this case, the corresponding front tires will be provided by Hotel Aldea Bricia, further strengthening its joint support for the project.

As an additional incentive, riders who take part in at least five championship events will be rewarded with a track day at the Almería circuit with Extreme Motor.

Tire usage incentive

The BG12 Trophy also introduces an interesting prize program based on tire consumption:

1 set paid → A front tire will be given.

2 sets paid → A rear tire will be given.

3 sets paid → A full set will be provided free of charge.

The free tires will be distributed on Sunday before the start of Race 2, and it is an essential requirement to have been present at qualifying and on the starting grid for the first race of the weekend.

With the creation of the BG12 Trophy, the Spanish ESBK Championship strengthens its commitment to riders and adds a new competitive incentive within the Superbike category.