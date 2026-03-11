MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

In Memory of Borja Gomez: Spanish Superbike (ESBK) launches the BG12 Trophy

Stories
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 11 March 2026 at 09:04
borja-gomez-bg12-trophy-esbk-1
Borja Gomez “remains” in Spanish Superbike with the new BG12 Trophy: here’s what it’s about.
Today brings the news that the Spanish Superbike Championship ESBK continues to strengthen its commitment to riders with the addition of a new initiative within the premier class. In Superbike, in fact, here is a new challenge called the BG12 Trophy, promoted by the RFME (Royal Spanish Motorcycle Federation). The name is no coincidence: it’s precisely the initials and race number of the young and unfortunate Borja Gomez, who passed away in July 2025 in a terrible accident at Magny-Cours.
The 20-year-old Spaniard, a former Moto2, SBK and SSP World Championship rider, was leading both Stock JuniorGP and ESBK Superbike at the time of the tragedy. An event that left a trail of controversy over delayed aid, and once again shook the two-wheeled world on the eve of the JuniorGP debut at the French track. Those within the paddock, or even just fans, are well aware of the risks, but when it happens it’s always very hard to accept... A touching tribute in his memory comes with this new trophy—here’s what it entails.

Prizes for early registrants and more

Dunlop will reward the first five riders who formalize their registration with a complete set of tires (front and rear) completely free of charge.
In addition, riders who register for the full championship and finish between sixth and eighth place will receive three free rear tires. In this case, the corresponding front tires will be provided by Hotel Aldea Bricia, further strengthening its joint support for the project.
As an additional incentive, riders who take part in at least five championship events will be rewarded with a track day at the Almería circuit with Extreme Motor.

Tire usage incentive

The BG12 Trophy also introduces an interesting prize program based on tire consumption:
  • 1 set paid → A front tire will be given.
  • 2 sets paid → A rear tire will be given.
  • 3 sets paid → A full set will be provided free of charge.
The free tires will be distributed on Sunday before the start of Race 2, and it is an essential requirement to have been present at qualifying and on the starting grid for the first race of the weekend.
With the creation of the BG12 Trophy, the Spanish ESBK Championship strengthens its commitment to riders and adds a new competitive incentive within the Superbike category.

Read also

Kayla Yaakov beats Darryn Binder, what a story: first woman on the podium at the Daytona 200Kayla Yaakov beats Darryn Binder, what a story: first woman on the podium at the Daytona 200
High-speed Made in Italy at sea as well: MotoGP know-how on Ferrari's foiling monohullHigh-speed Made in Italy at sea as well: MotoGP know-how on Ferrari's foiling monohull
Corsedimoto

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Daytona 200
Stories

Kayla Yaakov beats Darryn Binder, what a story: first woman on the podium at the Daytona 200

10 March 2026
WRS_MotoGP_SBK_Ferrari_2026
Stories

High-speed Made in Italy at sea as well: MotoGP know-how on Ferrari's foiling monohull

10 March 2026

More news

bonacorsi-ducati-mxgp-motocross

Ducati’s underwhelming start: as in MotoGP, more doubts than positives in MX too

Motocross
Marc Marquez

Race Direction Chaos, Marc Marquez: "There's a new red line"

MotoGP
Davide Tardozzi

Blow for Ducati, Tardozzi warns: "This year will be difficult

MotoGP
Jonathan Rea Honda HRC Superbike SBK

WorldSBK, Jonathan Rea smiles in Portimão: "I now understand Honda's level." Racing at the end of the month?

Superbike

Popular articles

Piloti MotoGP 2026

MotoGP rider market out of control: do we need new rules?

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez heats up the rivalry: "Acosta? I understand the obsession

MotoGP
Superbike Advocates Racing Team WorldSBK

SBK Portimao test, times at 2 pm: Bimota on top, Bulega crashes, Advocates unveils the 2026 livery

Superbike
Miguel Oliveira Danilo Petrucci BMW Superbike WorldSBK

BMW ready to respond: Petrucci and Oliveira at Portimao to prevent Bulega from pulling away

Superbike
Alex Lowes Bimota Superbike SBK Test

SBK Portimao Test, Day 1 standings: Bimota ahead of Ducati and BMW as rain spoils the party

Superbike

Loading