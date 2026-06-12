Iker Lecuona landed in Misano on a high after seventh place in MotoGP in Hungary. A formidable result as a stand-in for the injured Alex Marquez, three years after his last time in the top class and without deep knowledge of the Gresini Ducati. The enthusiasm, however, has already faded in Friday’s two sessions, literally dominated by Nicolò Bulega

Here, where he took his first steps as a rider, the Superbike headliner has yet to win in the premier production-based class. The home track of his rival seemed like suitable ground for a counterattack by Iker Lecuona . Instead, he once again has to bow to the supremacy of Ducati’s spearhead. Nicolò wrapped up the day with a supersonic 1'32"235, four tenths under Toprak Razgatlioglu’s official record. A flyer set in spite of the high afternoon temperatures, more or less at the time of the two long races. The seventh round of the World Championship has already taken a direction. The same one as it’s been for quite a while now.

Iker Lecuona on a knife edge

The Spaniard, to be fair, ended up just 144 thousandths adrift. So the competitiveness is excellent, but Iker looks like he’s walking a tightrope. In fact, ten minutes from the end he lost the front mid-corner at Quercia, immediately getting back up without damage, apart from the left winglet flying off. Bulega has been winning for twenty-two races; this year he hasn’t missed a beat, while Iker is coming off fifteen consecutive second places. You have to say the challenger has a truly enviable ability to take the hits. Nicolò attacks, Lecuona resists. But based on what emerged this Friday, he doesn’t seem to have the potential to land the big blow.

Yari Montella lightning fast

The up-and-coming Campanian has also joined the club of riders capable of dipping under the 1'33" barrier, as has Britain’s Sam Lowes who in recent outings has often been “The Best of the Rest,” that is, the top independent. The list of Ducatis up front ends here this time, whereas in the morning there were six in single file. Credit to Axel Bassani, who slotted the Kawasaki-powered Bimota into fifth place, ahead of the sister bike of Alex Lowes. After a subdued morning, the Rimini brand seems to have found the right path. “The goal is to finish behind Ducati, which however has an overwhelming advantage over everyone else,” observed a dejected Pere Riba, the Briton’s crew chief.

BMW at the bottom

Ducati leading and Bimota in pursuit—today’s Superbike technical variety is all there. Yamaha consoles itself (so to speak...) with Xavi Vierge in tenth, while Andrea Locatelli ends the day in fifteenth. The BMW plunge is incredible, given they came here off two years of dominance with Toprak Razgatlioglu. Now Miguel Oliveira is at half service due to an injury a month ago, and test rider Michael van der Mark hasn’t gotten his hands on it yet. And Honda HRC? Better to draw a veil over it...

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Photo: Silvio Tosseghini