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Scare at Balaton Park: Munoz back in Spain, no further surgeries. How the Moto3 rider is doing

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 12 June 2026 at 15:25
munoz-injury-update-moto3
The return home after hospitalization and surgery in Hungary, now rehabilitation: here is the latest update on the Moto3 rider.
David Munoz has returned to Spain, no further surgery is needed, and the recovery program is underway. These are the latest updates from Intact GP following the serious accident at the end of the Moto3 race at Balaton Park. A terrifying crash, with the unlucky Munoz struck by Uriarte and Perrone, who truly couldn’t avoid him as they were right behind the Spanish rider. Chills and tension in the first minutes, until the announcement arrived that Munoz was conscious, albeit with pain to be checked first at the Medical Center, then at a hospital in Budapest, where he was promptly airlifted.
Another Moto3 crash that sent shivers given the dynamics. Fortunately, the outcome is positive: David Munoz is alive and now must focus solely on recovering from the physical injuries he inevitably sustained in the incident. The images of the serious Sepang crash at the end of 2025 are still vivid, with José Antonio Rueda and Noah Dettwiler involved, and a fatal outcome averted only thanks to the professionalism of the medical staff led by Dr. Angel Charte, along with a good dose of luck that never hurts. Munoz won’t be back quickly, but fortunately we all breathed a sigh of relief; when he returns, it will be just one more piece of good news, on top of what already arrived on GP Sunday.

The Intact GP statement on the Moto3 rider

After being transferred to Barcelona yesterday, David Munoz underwent further examinations at Hospital Universitari Dexeus to assess his pelvic and arm injuries. Tests have confirmed that no additional operations will be necessary.
David will continue his recovery and rehabilitation program under medical supervision. With a dedicated plan, we expect him to return to racing as soon as possible. Don’t give up, David! The team can’t wait to welcome you back.

Read also

Everything will be fine": David Munoz, his first message after the terrifying Moto3 crashEverything will be fine": David Munoz, his first message after the terrifying Moto3 crash
Moto3, Munoz Undergoes Surgery After Serious Crash in Hungary: Intact GP UpdateMoto3, Munoz Undergoes Surgery After Serious Crash in Hungary: Intact GP Update
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byDiana Tamantini

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