Moto3, Munoz Undergoes Surgery After Serious Crash in Hungary: Intact GP Update

A new update arrives regarding David Munoz after the frightening crash at the Hungarian GP. Here’s how the Moto3 rider is doing.

David Munoz has undergone surgery to stabilize fractures to his pelvis and left arm, and now a return to Spain is being planned. Intact GP has released a new update following the serious accident on the final lap of the Hungarian GP, when the Spaniard, who was fighting for the podium, fell and was literally struck by two fellow Moto3 riders who had no way to avoid him. Last night came the news that Munoz was under the knife to address pelvic injuries; today we know more about the situation, namely that in addition to the pelvis, there was also a broken arm. The good news is that his life was never in danger—already remarkable given the dynamics of the crash—but it won’t be a quick recovery.

The Moto3 team’s statement

"Following the incident at the Hungarian Grand Prix, David Munoz underwent successful surgery at the Dr. Jeno Manninger Trauma Center in Budapest. The procedure stabilized the fractures to his pelvis, as well as the fracture to his left arm. He will now remain under medical observation. The next step will be to arrange transfer to Spain, where further checks will be carried out. The team wishes him all the best in the coming steps and a smooth recovery. Further information will be communicated when possible."

It’s really not a good period for David Munoz, who had to stop at the Brazilian and United States GPs due to some complications with his left leg, injured at the end of last year. On his return he recorded a 2nd place at the Jerez round and then a 3rd place in the race in Catalunya. The five-way fight at Balaton Park could have ended with another podium for Munoz, who was battling flat-out against four other riders, until the crash. We’ll see now when we’ll see him back in action in Moto3.