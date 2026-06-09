MXGP, Guadagnini talks about the surgery: 'Shoulder at 50% for two years, now I'm starting over'

Mattia Guadagnini explains the situation with his injured and operated shoulder: the MXGP rider will be out for a long time to recover.

About a month after the injury to his shoulder, Mattia Guadagnini provides an update through his social channels. The Van Venrooy KTM MXGP rider ( now replaced by former Beta rider Rick Elzinga ) has undergone surgery to definitively fix his left shoulder, which had already suffered 6–7 injuries in the past, even before this latest one. Guadagnini also admits that his shoulder has been problematic for some time; for the past two years it has been at only 50%, and as a result his commitment in the MXGP World Championship has been affected. The surgery was significant and recovery will not be quick, so the 2026 season may already be over for the 24-year-old from Bassano del Grappa—but that’s secondary. What matters now is getting back in shape; racing will come after. Below are the words of the Van Venrooy KTM rider.

Mattia Guadagnini explains the situation and admits: “It will take a little time”

Hi everyone, I haven’t been very active lately but I want to give you an update after the surgery. I had a crash during testing the week after the Trentino GP, which turned out to be a strange clavicle fracture in a spot where I already had a plate. Surgery was necessary, and we also fixed some old fractures that have caused me a lot of problems over the last two years, leaving me with only 50% of the strength compared to my other shoulder. It will take some time, but I’ll use this period to finally get back to 100% physically and mentally. Thanks to the few but fantastic people who are supporting me; I hope to bring you good news soon. We’ll be back soon.