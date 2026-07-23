MXGP and MX2 set to light up Loket: race times and key contenders for Round 13

MXGP and MX2, the battle is heating up. Now the Motocross World Championship moves to Loket: key players and schedule for the Czech Republic GP.

After the shake-ups in Great Britain, the relentless fight continues. The Motocross World Championship heads straight to Loket in the Czech Republic, one of the most iconic tracks, for the 13th round of the 2026 season on the weekend of July 25-26. MXGP and MX2 take center stage, with the world title fight fiercer than ever, but three European classes will also be on track: a crowd, with as many as 244 riders on the entry list!

After the twists at Foxhills

In MXGP, points leader Lucas Coenen must immediately put behind him the crash and subsequent double zero, a result that allowed winner Jeffrey Herlings to close to just 11 points off the world lead. The same gap exists in MX2 between new championship leader Guillem Farres and Sacha Coenen, heroic on the line after a shoulder injury only a few days earlier during his AMA Motocross wild card, followed by a fresh operation to “set it right.” That concerns the two main title protagonists at the top, but certainly not the only ones, and let’s not forget some knocks or forced absences. Getting hurt in one event of a triple-header is a big problem...

In the 450s, Tim Gajser comes off a podium in a tricky GP filled with mishaps (like pieces of goggles in an eye) and crashes. Watch out for Romain Febvre, once again a steady podium contender: just today it’s officially nearing the end of his collaboration with Kawasaki—Ducati in 2027? Still to be seen whether his teammate Pauls Jonass will line up after suffering a concussion. Alberto Forato is definitely out, having undergone surgery last weekend for a fractured scapula sustained during qualifying. In the 250s, Ferruccio Zanchi is also out injured and in his place we’ll see the return of Simone Mancini, Ducati-backed rider in the European class. Below are the names of the protagonists in the two categories.

All the schedules for the MXGP/MX2 round

As always, full live coverage is available by subscription on mxgp-tv.com . Any additional programming on Rai channels will be announced in the coming days.

Saturday, July 25

16:35 MX2 Qualifying Race

17:25 MXGP Qualifying Race

Sunday, July 26

13:15 MX2 Race 1

14:15 MXGP Race 1

16:10 MX2 Race 2

17:10 MXGP Race 2