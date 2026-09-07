Differently Disabled, shall we raise the bar? Beyond the motorcycle, there's a whole life

"Think about what you have to do, stay focused." The instructor’s guidance is identical to that of the chief mechanic escorting a MotoGP rider to the grid. But the eyes of the beautiful girl who’s lifted up and set back on a bike shine brighter than those of the champions.

Experiencing the paddock on days organized by Di.Di (Diversamente Disabili) sweeps you up in emotions like following a real race. It’s not the first time, yet there’s always some detail that surprises you, moves you, or even makes you cry. In Vallelunga, the association created in 2013 by Emiliano Malagoli and Chiara Valentini further lengthened the list of girls and boys of all ages who, despite serious disabilities, have gotten back on motorcycles. There are now over 550, and for just under half of them, a regular two-wheeler wasn’t enough, because they also restarted racing on track. For twelve years, Di.Di has been organizing motorcycle racing championships both in Italy and at the European level.

The throttle and a laugh

I lost my leg and I started living" is the mantra of Don’t hit the curb, because you can fall, and if I’m telling you..." is the persuasive advice of an instructor in a wheelchair. "Because Valentino Rossi is a fantastic rider, but he wouldn’t know how to restart an amputee. That’s why each of our instructors has the exact same issue as the students." Clear? The most compelling aspect of these days isn’t just the determination and drive shown by those who’ve taken hard hits from life. It’s the ability to rediscover irony and a smile, despite everything. If you feel a bike roar under your butt again, if you’ve crossed the finish line on track, a missing arm or legs that don’t work are no longer limits, but opportunities. "" is the mantra of Emiliano Malagoli . Some even joke about it. "" is the persuasive advice of an instructor in a wheelchair. "" Clear?

From the bike to life

The Di.Di riders have won the wildest and toughest challenge: getting back on a motorcycle, and even racing again. Standing beside them, you can’t help but think: what happens when they go home after a day like this, when the bike can’t be started, and life returns to normal speed? Do the streets, schools, theaters, public transport, and everything else work as smoothly as the paddock, the bikes, and the track during a Di.Di event? Obvious question: no, unfortunately not yet. And so the next finish line for the association could be to become the engine of an even more radical change: if we’ve gotten back on bikes, making the most of the parts of our bodies we still have, why can’t we freely enjoy a concert or a show, stroll through a city without steps, easily use all the things able-bodied people use? These young people are formidable ambassadors: if they’re capable of racing again, the broken world can be put back together too.

A crucial support

Di.Di’s initiatives have gained further momentum since 2019 thanks in part to the support of SpecialMente, the Corporate Citizenship program backed by BMW Italy. In Vallelunga, the activities were supported by 25 volunteers from BMW Rome. "Being here today is a source of pride because it allows us to experience something that expresses values we deeply believe in" commented Salvatore Nanni, the Branch’s general manager. SpecialMente was launched many years ago at the urging of Alex Zanardi, who is now represented by his son Nico, the new ambassador of the project. The social activities supported by BMW Italy are not solely tied to Automotive; they also sponsor cultural and inclusion initiatives.

“Make Life An Inclusive Ride”

This is BMW’s cherished claim, and it means that the freedom to ride a motorcycle should know no barriers. So imagine the rest. From the track to life: could this be Di.Di’s next thrilling challenge?