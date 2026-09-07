Marc Marquez’s ailing muscles: Surgeon Antuna reveals the truth

Marc Marquez is still capable of winning MotoGP races and titles, but his right arm is not in the best condition. The image posted on social media a few days ago went around the world and has sparked a lot of debate. One of the surgeons who operated on him, Samuel Antuña, has offered some clarity.

Marquez’s shocking photo

The Ducati rider has undergone numerous surgeries on his arm after the Jerez crash in 2020. The latest fall in Indonesia in 2025 aggravated an injury that had almost been forgotten. The outward appearance reveals only part of the problem, because Marc Marquez has to deal with limitations, both in everyday life and on the MotoGP championship tracks.

Samuel Antuña, one of the orthopedic and trauma surgery specialists who follows the nine-time world champion, delved into the Ducati rider’s situation... which is almost miraculous. The Cervera phenomenon has managed to adapt his riding and physical training to an arm that is still far from functioning normally and will never fully regain the capabilities it had before the injury.

The post-Jerez injury

Before the 2025 Mandalika crash, Marquez complained of a strength difference between his two arms. But that didn’t stop him from winning his ninth world title. Previous surgeries to the humerus and shoulder had left consequences, although the rider had managed to reach a level that allowed him to race without excessive discomfort. "I wouldn’t dare say that, at that time, his right arm was fine, but he could race. He didn’t have too much discomfort, even though it was still weak," explained Dr. Samuel Antuña in an interview with ‘El Periodico’.

The Mandalika crash

The fall in Indonesia caused an acromioclavicular dislocation associated with a fracture at the base of the coracoid process. A major blow for Marc Marquez, which opened another clinical file. "The crash in Indonesia meant starting all over again," the surgeon added. An injury that definitely complicates the life of a MotoGP rider. "A dislocation like that, for someone who rides at 350 kilometers per hour, must heal correctly, so that there are no permanent consequences."

Surgeries and complications

Recovery from the dislocation required more than three months of near rest. But that crash also caused another problem, initially harder to identify. In the fall, a bone fragment used years earlier to stabilize the same shoulder had also shifted. Marquez kept racing, despite starting to have trouble controlling the arm, pain, and instability on the bike. Subsequent tests finally revealed the cause. The fragment was compressing the radial nerve of the right arm. "In certain positions during races, during training, Marc completely lost control of the arm. And that’s why he crashed."

At that point, the Catalan MotoGP superstar had to undergo another surgery to remove the bone fragment in contact with the nerve, as well as several screws. The numerous surgeries have also affected the muscles and altered the mechanics of the right arm. "Marc has a strong latissimus dorsi, but it’s mechanically altered. The teres major also shows muscle alterations. But the biggest problem is the loss of strength in the biceps."

The condition of the right arm

The consequences of years of ordeal are more than visible to the naked eye. The particular shape of the right armpit in the photo published by Marquez has an explanation directly related to the surgeries he has undergone. "The hollow in the right armpit is not a shark bite," Antuña joked. "It’s the result of how much the muscles have been manipulated, released, and repositioned in the various procedures."

The surgeon also clarifies an important point regarding the image: Marc Marquez has not lost muscle mass. However, his triceps, latissimus dorsi, teres major, and pectoralis major have been affected by various surgeries. "He’s not missing muscles, but they’re not perfect. They’re a bit atrophic, a bit altered, and that’s why he doesn’t have the same strength in that arm as in the left."

Accurately quantifying the percentage of residual function in the limb is complicated even for specialists. One fact is certain: "That arm has very limited strength, especially the biceps. I think the expression ‘Marc is racing with an arm and a half’ is appropriate to describe the current condition of his right arm."

Marquez’s ‘miracle’

The situation is not final because the last surgery was only three months ago. The doctor foresees further improvements. "The biceps will continue to improve, but at 22 the improvement isn’t as quick and effective as at 33." There is room for recovery, although doctors rule out the possibility of the arm ever returning completely to its original state. "It’s absolutely not a normal arm, and it never will be again... Marc struggles to play padel, and that says it all."