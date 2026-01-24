The latest updates on Aldeguer’s physical condition after being injured in training and forced to miss the 2026 MotoGP pre-season.

He was Rookie of the Year in 2025 and is certainly eager to improve his results in the new year, but right now Fermin Aldeguer must focus primarily on recovering from an injury. As is known, on January 8 he was training at the Aspar Circuit and suffered a nasty crash with physical consequences. In fact, he sustained a fracture of the shaft of the left femur , for which he subsequently underwent successful surgery in Barcelona. Recovery times have never been communicated by the BK8 Gresini Racing team, which also has its 2026 presentation scheduled for January 31 in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

MotoGP 2026, Aldeguer: the physiotherapist responds on recovery times

From the outset it was clear that Aldeguer would not take part in the Sepang test (February 3-4-5). His is a serious injury and there is no chance of seeing him on his Ducati Desmosedici GP25 in the first official commitment of the 2026 MotoGP pre-season.

Aitor Tomas is a physiotherapist who founded KINESI - Clínica de Salud y Deporte and who currently works with MotoGP riders such as Aldeguer, Jorge Martin, and Pedro Acosta. He has also worked with Aleix Espargaro and Alex Rins, and has extensive experience and expertise in treating athletes’ bodies. Interviewed by L'Esportiu De Catalunya, he spoke about Aldeguer’s situation: "It’s impossible for him to be ready for the pre-season; we’ll fight to have him at the first MotoGP race. The physiotherapist doesn’t call the shots; he supports the rider so that he feels better day by day, increasingly confident."

Pedro Acosta’s precedent

Tomas recalled that Acosta also suffered a similar injury: "He also fractured his femur," he explains, "and in 15 days he was already back on the bike. Does that mean Fermin will do the same? No, because even if it were exactly the same injury, with the same factors and circumstances, every body reacts differently. Moreover, Aldeguer’s case is a bit more complex."

The MotoGP tests at Sepang and Buriram will not feature him, but it does not seem at all ruled out that he could return in time to race in the Thailand Grand Prix, the first round of the championship scheduled for the weekend of February 27–March 1. If he doesn’t make it, he would be available for the following GP in Brazil (March 20–22). Everything will depend on how his physical condition evolves in the coming weeks.