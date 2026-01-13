Aldeguer from the hospital: "The worst is over." But doubts remain about his return

Aldeguer has been injured and underwent surgery: here’s the first post published from the hospital. But when will he return to MotoGP?

fracture of the shaft of the left femur, a serious injury. Before tackling the pre-season tests, every rider is training as best as possible to be ready. Training on track can carry risks: over the years there have been injuries while riding motocross bikes and others on asphalt. The latest case is Fermin Aldeguer , who on Thursday, January 8, was hurt during a training session at the Aspar Circuit. A nasty crash caused him a, a serious injury.

MotoGP 2026, Fermin Aldeguer’s condition

On Friday the 9th, the BK8 Gresini Racing rider underwent successful surgery in Barcelona at the Hospital Universitari Quirón-Dexeus. Recovery times have not been announced, although it seems unlikely that the best MotoGP rookie of 2025 will be able to take part in the pre-season tests scheduled in Sepang (February 3-4-5) and Buriram (February 21-22).

This morning the first social photo of Aldeguer from the hospital appeared, with the following message: "The worst is over. It’s time to start again with the same fighting spirit. We’ll be back soon!". The Spaniard is smiling, and from the words of the post his return to the track might not be too far off. Today it’s still impossible to indicate a date; we need to await the evolution of the rider’s condition and communications from the BK8 Gresini team. Remember that Nadia Padovani’s squad has scheduled its 2026 season launch for January 31 in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia).

This injury was certainly unwelcome, but it’s happened now and Aldeguer must follow the doctors’ instructions to fully recover within the timeframe they set. His desire to achieve major results in the 2026 MotoGP championship and to earn a seat in the Ducati factory team remains intact. This setback doesn’t change his ambitions, even if he would gladly have avoided it.