Italjet Dragster 459 Twin SmartShift: uncompromising, aggressive, intelligent

Dreams
by Diana Tamantini
Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at 20:00
Italjet_Dragster_459_Smart_Shift
Italjet Dragster 459 Twin SmartShift is the future evolution of the world’s boldest scooter, a machine designed to deliver pure adrenaline with the comfort and control of intelligent automation.
Built on the same platform as the iconic Dragster 700 Twin, the 459 introduces a new 449 cc inline twin engine that produces 35 kW (48 hp) and 41 Nm of torque, delivering explosive acceleration with Italjet’s hallmark precision.

Intelligent gearbox and automatic transmission

Italjet Dragster 459 Twin SmartShift combines the feel of a manual gearbox with the ease of a fully automatic transmission, using an electronic clutch and shift actuators for ultra-fast, smooth gear changes. Ride in fully automatic mode or manually command shifts via the handlebar buttons: the system adapts to your style, the route, and even component wear to always maintain peak performance.
The Dragster 459 Twin is also equipped with ISAS – Italjet Stiffness Adjustment System. Inspired by MotoGP engineering, ISAS allows riders to precisely tune rear suspension stiffness for city riding, quick commutes, or more intense weekend outings. Precision you can feel in every corner and every burst of acceleration.
With its exposed trellis frame, aggressive stance, and unmistakable Dragster DNA, the 459 Twin SmartShift brings pure Italjet spirit to a wider audience: innovation, craftsmanship, and uncompromising performance.

KEY FEATURES

449 cc inline twin engine
35 kW (48 hp) at 9,500 rpm 41 Nm at 8,000 rpm
SmartShift intelligent automatic transmission
• Fully automatic mode
• Manual mode via paddle buttons on the handlebar
• Electronic clutch + shift actuators
ISAS – Italjet Stiffness Adjustment System
MotoGP-inspired adjustable rear suspension stiffness
Built on the Dragster 700 Twin platform
Proven stability, handling, and advanced engineering
Aggressive Italian design DNA
Exposed trellis frame, distinctive Dragster style
Global availability from March 2026
Estimated retail price
€ 9,900 (Italy, VAT included) Prices may vary by country due to local taxes, duties, and regulations.

WHY 459 SMARTSHIFT?

For riders who want the thrill of a twin-cylinder machine, the convenience of an automatic transmission, and the soul of a true Italjet. The 459 SmartShift model delivers all three in one revolutionary package.

