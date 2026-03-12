A Palestinian rider to race in Moto4 at the Goiânia MotoGP

Twenty-two years after the 2004 Rio Grand Prix, MotoGP is set to return to Brazil. Next week the World Championship will stop at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiânia, with the Moto4 Latin Cup for young talents as the support class. A category that will also feature a rider competing under Palestinian nationality.

MAHDI SALEM MAKES HISTORY

This is Mahdi Salem, 15 years old, with a remarkable story. Born in New Jersey, his parents are originally from Palestine, specifically Turmesayya, although they have lived in the United States of America for years. There they had their two sons race: Suhaieb and, indeed, Mahdi, who has already achieved notable results, competing under the Palestinian flag.

GLOBETROTTER

In 2024, Mahdi Salem won the MotoAmerica Minicup National Final 190, then took an important career step last year. He raced in Spain in ESBK Talent, as well as in the Asia Talent Cup (now Moto4 Asia Cup). Not retained in the latter category, he was admitted to the Moto4 Latin Cup as a native and resident of the Americas, while still racing in Palestinian colors.

THE MOTO4 LATIN CUP

Thanks to his international experience, Mahdi Salem is among the favorites for the Moto4 Latin Cup title, starting from the inaugural event scheduled to run alongside MotoGP next week in Goiânia. Rounds will follow in Argentina at San Juan and San Nicolás, while in Brazil the series will visit Interlagos, Santa Cruz, and Cuiabá, with a total of 12 races to be contested. The starting grid features 17 riders representing 9 different nations, Palestine included thanks to Mahdi Salem.