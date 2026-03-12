MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

A Palestinian rider to race in Moto4 at the Goiânia MotoGP

Road Racing
by Alessio Piana
Thursday, 12 March 2026 at 15:00
Mahdi Salem
Twenty-two years after the 2004 Rio Grand Prix, MotoGP is set to return to Brazil. Next week the World Championship will stop at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiânia, with the Moto4 Latin Cup for young talents as the support class. A category that will also feature a rider competing under Palestinian nationality.

MAHDI SALEM MAKES HISTORY

This is Mahdi Salem, 15 years old, with a remarkable story. Born in New Jersey, his parents are originally from Palestine, specifically Turmesayya, although they have lived in the United States of America for years. There they had their two sons race: Suhaieb and, indeed, Mahdi, who has already achieved notable results, competing under the Palestinian flag.

GLOBETROTTER

In 2024, Mahdi Salem won the MotoAmerica Minicup National Final 190, then took an important career step last year. He raced in Spain in ESBK Talent, as well as in the Asia Talent Cup (now Moto4 Asia Cup). Not retained in the latter category, he was admitted to the Moto4 Latin Cup as a native and resident of the Americas, while still racing in Palestinian colors.

THE MOTO4 LATIN CUP

Thanks to his international experience, Mahdi Salem is among the favorites for the Moto4 Latin Cup title, starting from the inaugural event scheduled to run alongside MotoGP next week in Goiânia. Rounds will follow in Argentina at San Juan and San Nicolás, while in Brazil the series will visit Interlagos, Santa Cruz, and Cuiabá, with a total of 12 races to be contested. The starting grid features 17 riders representing 9 different nations, Palestine included thanks to Mahdi Salem.

Read also

Kayla Yaakov beats Darryn Binder, what a story: first woman on the podium at the Daytona 200Kayla Yaakov beats Darryn Binder, what a story: first woman on the podium at the Daytona 200
John Bloor: the story of the bricklayer-turned-billionaire who saved TriumphJohn Bloor: the story of the bricklayer-turned-billionaire who saved Triumph
MotoGP

byAlessio Piana

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Alessandro Di Mario
Road Racing

Alessandro Di Mario à la Giacomo Agostini: Top 5 at the Daytona 200

08 March 2026
Daytona 200
Road Racing

Josh Herrin hits a TV camera operator and clinches a record fifth victory at the Daytona 200

07 March 2026

More news

Valentino Rossi Dani Pedrosa MotoGP

Dani Pedrosa teases Valentino Rossi: "When will you give MotoGP another try?" The answer is unequivocal

MotoGP
Team VR46 MotoGP

Aprilia dreams of a double coup: Pecco Bagnaia and Team VR46

MotoGP
Triumph

John Bloor: the story of the bricklayer-turned-billionaire who saved Triumph

Stories
Marc Marquez e Pedro Acosta

Marc Marquez: "Acosta? I wave the white flag"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Daytona 200

Kayla Yaakov beats Darryn Binder, what a story: first woman on the podium at the Daytona 200

Stories
Marc Marquez

Race Direction Chaos, Marc Marquez: "There's a new red line"

MotoGP
Petrucci

Portimão test, another wasted day: now BMW is in serious trouble

Superbike
WRS_MotoGP_SBK_Ferrari_2026

High-speed Made in Italy at sea as well: MotoGP know-how on Ferrari's foiling monohull

Stories
bonacorsi-ducati-mxgp-motocross

Ducati’s underwhelming start: as in MotoGP, more doubts than positives in MX too

Motocross

Loading