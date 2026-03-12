Marc Marquez: "Acosta? I wave the white flag"

Marc Marquez is still dealing with the aftereffects of the injury from last October. Being rear-ended by Bezzecchi cost him a new operation on his right shoulder, the same one already affected by the Jerez crash in 2020. The reigning MotoGP champion began 2026 with a podium and a retirement in Thailand, but there are already those hoping for an epic duel with rising star Pedro Acosta.

Marquez–Acosta olive branch

Borgo Panigale has had its eye on the Shark of Mazarrón for over a year. The VR46 team tried to recruit him before his contract with KTM expired, but it was impossible. Starting next year Pedro will wear Ducati factory red, alongside Marc Marquez. Ironically, the two Spaniards immediately crossed paths in the Sprint at Buriram, putting on a fine duel that ended with the victory of Pedro Acosta

For the seven-time MotoGP champion there’s no tension, nor is this the start of a fierce sporting battle. For the moment... or at least until the two find themselves contending for the world title. "No, I’m at peace with myself, I’m waving the white flag," admitted the Cervera rider to 'Mundo Deportivo'. The focus is instead on the feeling with the Ducati Desmosedici GP26, not yet tailored to him and in need, first and foremost, of setup improvements.

Competition and shoulder issues

Right now Aprilia already seems ready to aim for the top; the Red must immediately gather data and make some tweaks ahead of the next races in Brazil and Austin, where it will still start as the favorite. On new tracks Marc Marquez can make the difference, as well as on the counterclockwise Texan circuit, where historically he reigns supreme...

The only real question mark in the #93 garage is the champion’s physical condition. Between Thailand and Brazil there are three weeks off to recover. He continues to train non-stop, but the track will be the true judge. "After an injury you always have to readapt, more or less, change things, find a way to give a bit more. After every injury, 100% is different... Right now, I’m at a physical level where I can fight for the podium, but I want to take another step forward to try to regain the fluidity I had last year."

Targeting a tenth title

The setback in the opening round of the 2026 MotoGP calendar shouldn’t worry Ducati fans. He finished second in the Sprint, with Race Direction denying him the win. In Sunday’s race the podium was a very achievable goal, if a curb hadn’t caused a rear-tyre puncture a few laps from the finish. "We’ll aim for the tenth title, we’ll work to get it, we’ll move forward with the same ambition as always, but without too much pressure. I’m at peace with myself and very calm."