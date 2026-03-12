MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Honda fires up the new 850: first HRC test, the 2027 revolution is getting closer than ever

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 12 March 2026 at 11:54
honda-850-motogp
First Honda test with the brand-new 850 engine at Sepang. Work is nonstop; the 2027 revolution is closer than ever.
Until now we had mainly seen something from KTM. Previously, Honda had only unveiled the melody of the new 850cc for the revolutionary 2027 MotoGP season. Now we also know the new power unit has made its first appearance on track. The setting is the Sepang International Circuit, with Takaaki Nakagami taking charge, also starring in a very brief social video with which HRC made official the first test of the much-discussed new engine for next year’s MotoGP bikes.

Honda between present and future

The climb back up isn’t easy; now they need to “readjust” after the end of D concessions, which included unlimited testing, to get in line with most MotoGP manufacturers. The transition isn’t simple—other companies have admitted in the past that it took time to adapt to the changes—but Honda is tackling the new challenge with determination. Even though Buriram didn’t get off to the best start: Joan Mir was forced to retire prematurely due to “strange vibrations” traced back to the Michelin tires, even if not mentioned explicitly (his statements).
Over the next two weeks they’ll be looking for a swift rebound between Brazil and Texas. It was an inglorious finish also because teammate Luca Marini ended 10th in the Thailand GP ahead of Johann Zarco, and rookie Diogo Moreira also scored his first MotoGP points. Signs of a Honda that is nonetheless growing, if timidly, with the determination to rediscover its former glory. While waiting for a 2027 Championship that will surely reshuffle the deck in the premier class. It will all depend on who nails the new project. Of course, eyes are more on Ducati and Aprilia for this, but nothing is guaranteed, given we’re talking about a true technical revolution. Eyes on all potential updates as they come; meanwhile, here are some images from the RC-V 850’s first outing.
-> VIDEO: first test for the new Honda engine

