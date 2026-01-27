MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

SBK test, more rain: the BMW team leaves Portimao and heads to Valencia

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at 21:19
BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
Bad weather is ruining the 2026 Superbike pre-season: BMW has decided to leave Portimão.
A cursed January for the WorldSBK teams, heavily affected by rain during preparations for the new season. In Jerez, the first day on track was completely wet and the second offered only two to three hours of semi-dry asphalt. Those hoping to run in Portimão under better conditions were surely disappointed, given that there’s bad weather in Portugal and it’s also forecast for the two test days (January 28–29). Some have already decided to leave the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve: the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team.

Superbike Test Portimão: BMW leaves Portugal

The Anglo-German squad had scheduled its team launch for this evening in Portimão, but has canceled both the event and the test. Considering the forecast for the coming days, it was deemed pointless to remain in Portugal.
For riders like Danilo Petrucci and Miguel Oliveira, in their first year with the M 1000 RR, it’s important to put in as many laps as possible. They haven’t been lucky so far. Unlike MotoGP, Superbike doesn’t conduct winter testing in warm locations and accepts the risk of being affected by bad weather. Clearly, going outside Europe would entail higher costs, and not all teams could afford long trips.
It should be noted, however, that the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team has set off for Valencia to try to run at the Ricardo Tormo circuit. The weather forecast looks more encouraging than Portimão’s. We’ll see whether Petrucci and Oliveira will have the chance to rack up a good number of laps on their M 1000 RR machines.
Portimão Circuit Superbike SBK

Read also

Lecuona, the year of truth: 2026 could change his WorldSBK careerLecuona, the year of truth: 2026 could change his WorldSBK career
SBK, Jerez Test: How did Alvaro Bautista’s debut with the Barni team go?SBK, Jerez Test: How did Alvaro Bautista’s debut with the Barni team go?
BMW Motorrad

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Iker Lecuona Aruba Ducati Superbike SBK
Superbike

Lecuona, the year of truth: 2026 could change his WorldSBK career

27 January 2026
Alvaro Bautista Barni Racing Team Ducati Superbike SBK
Superbike

SBK, Jerez Test: How did Alvaro Bautista’s debut with the Barni team go?

26 January 2026

More news

Autódromo de Pucarani in Bolivia

High-Altitude Superbike: Pucarani challenges riders and machines in Bolivia’s thin air

Stories
Italjet_Dragster_459_Smart_Shift

Italjet Dragster 459 Twin SmartShift: uncompromising, aggressive, intelligent

Dreams
Valentino Rossi con Di Giannantonio e Morbidelli

VR46 puts pressure on Ducati: two 'top' names for 2027

MotoGP
sic58-simoncelli-moto3

It won't happen. Or rather, not now": Simoncelli catches everyone by surprise with an alternative presentation for SIC58

Road Racing

Popular articles

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP 2026

Quartararo and Yamaha heading for a showdown: "I don't have time to waste"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez heading to Sepang: his shoulder remains an issue

MotoGP
Gran Premio MotoGP

MotoGP 2026 betting odds: 'Bez' chases Marquez, Bagnaia becomes an outsider

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

MotoGP, first move in the rider market: Pedro Acosta to leave KTM

MotoGP
Yamaha MotoGP

Are 2026 MotoGP bikes lookalikes? A consequence of the 2027 regulations

MotoGP

Loading