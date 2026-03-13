Superbike Advocates present at Portimao with Bridewell for a test which, although partially spoiled by rain, proved useful ahead of their WorldSBK debut.

The last-minute addition to the World Championship grid came in the form of the Superbike Advocates Racing team, an Australian squad that was set to race in BSB in 2026 and then suddenly announced a major leap into the premier production-based championship. The chosen rider remains Tommy Bridewell, an Englishman born in 1998 who spent many seasons in British SBK, where he became champion in 2023 with Ducati. He will race again this year with a Panigale V4 R, but the latest version.

On Monday and Tuesday several WorldSBK outfits were at Portimao for a test: among them was the team owned by Lee Khouri and managed by team manager Alan Jackson. As we reported, only on the first day did riders get a few hours of running on a dry track. On the second day the rain upended plans and only Bridewell took to the track (in the afternoon). More track time would certainly have helped in preparation for the official debut at the Portuguese round on the weekend of March 27–29.

Portimao Test, Superbike Advocates Racing: how it went

This was the team’s first real test session since announcing its participation in the 2026 Superbike World Championship, so there was a strong desire to get work done at Portimao, where Bridewell’s Ducati Panigale V4 R livery was also unveiled. Only 14 laps on dry tarmac on Monday (12th fastest), and 32 on a wet track on Tuesday . Not ideal for a rookie team eager to make a strong first impression.

Despite the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve test not going as hoped, Bridewell sees the positives: "The feeling with the bike is fantastic and I’ve had nothing but a smile on my face, even though the conditions were more than challenging. On Monday we had some electrical issues that slowed us down, but the team solved the problem and we managed to get out and do two short runs before the rain showed up. We hoped for better weather on Tuesday, but we had to face a wet track again. We focused a lot on the electronics, and it was really positive in terms of sensations and feeling with the bike, considering the limited number of laps we completed. I think we’re in a good place in terms of team and infrastructure and everyone is working really well together: it’s fantastic to be part of it. I think we’re capable of doing a great job this season, but we need to build race by race."

SBK, a big opportunity for Bridewell

It’s no secret that the Superbike Advocates Racing team had been in contact with Andrea Iannone in recent months, when it was considering competing in both BSB and the Superbike World Championship. Negotiations didn’t lead to an agreement, and at one point the Australian squad seemed resigned to racing only in British SBK, for which it had announced the signing of Bridewell last November. On February 19 came the surprise announcement: no BSB, only the World Championship, with the English rider confirmed.

Bridewell has already made appearances in WorldSBK, but only as a wildcard or a substitute; he has never contested a full season in the championship. Nearly 38 years old (he turns 38 in August), he wants to make the most of this chance with his new team. Everyone will have a lot to learn, but having a Ducati Panigale V4 R is already a great starting point for hopes of doing well. We’ll see if the BSB veteran and the Advocates team can spring a surprise in 2026.