Upgrades at the Monza Circuit: what will change and why motorcycles remain absent

The Monza Circuit is getting a makeover. The "Temple of Speed" is at the heart of an infrastructure project aimed at modernizing various areas of the venue and improving services and facilities. This step is essential to ensure the track a stable future on the international stage.

The plan involves a package of works with a total value exceeding 40 million euros. The project includes several structures set to change the face of certain areas of the facility, with the goal of making the circuit more modern and functional for both professionals and the public. Among the most important interventions are the construction of new grandstands, the creation of an updated press room, and the development of a new building dedicated to race control.

The program also includes works in the paddock, with new coverings and spaces designed to improve event organization, as well as the restoration of the Serraglio building, a historic structure within Monza Park that will be redeveloped and integrated into the circuit’s system. All these interventions must, however, go through a complex administrative process involving various bodies and authorization procedures.

The project is primarily intended to strengthen Monza’s role in motorsport with the stable presence of Formula 1. In recent years, competition among circuits to remain on the world calendar has become increasingly intense, so upgrading the facilities is crucial.

And the bikes? Could motorcycles ever return to lap the "Temple of Speed"? The Monza Circuit has a long tradition in motorcycling. For years it hosted memorable races, including the famous Nations Grand Prix of the World Championship. Many also remember the Superbike World Championship races, much loved by the public. The last dates back to 2012; after that event, nothing, because the FIM did not renew homologation due to certain safety issues with the track. The circuit, extremely fast with limited run-off areas in several sections, is not suitable for today’s motorcycles.

The works currently planned are not intended to modify the track layout or the main safety areas, but rather to improve the venue’s structures and services, so a return of motorcycles in the near future is to be ruled out.