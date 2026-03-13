Additional test in Portugal for some World Superbike teams: the timesheets currently have Oliveira and Petrucci on top, for now.

BMW Motorrad, Bimota, Pata Yamaha Maxus and Elf Marc VDS are the WorldSBK teams that decided to try riding again at Portimão, after the early-week test was partially ruined by rain . Today the weather is right for riding and working both with a view to the Portuguese round on the weekend of March 27–29 and for the rest of the season.

As we’ve already reported, the 2026 tests have been a bit cursed, with rain upending every team’s plans. Only at Phillip Island, in the final pre-season test, were they able to run two full days in the dry. Too little, and on a track that’s peculiar anyway. Going to Portimão and being able to work normally was essential.

Superbike Test Portimão, how it’s going: the standings

At 2:00 pm (Italy time) Miguel Oliveira tops the timesheets. For the Portuguese former MotoGP rider, the best lap is 1:40.865, 83 thousandths quicker than Alex Lowes on the Bimota KB998 and 93 thousandths ahead of his BMW M 1000 RR teammate Danilo Petrucci. At 191 thousandths from the top is Sam Lowes on the Ducati Panigale V4 R, who is riding while not in perfect physical condition due to the injury sustained in the first 2026 Superbike round in Australia.

Also in the top 5 is Axel Bassani with the other Bimota. Behind the Venetian rider are BMW tester Michael van der Mark and the Yamaha R1 machines of Xavi Vierge and Andrea Locatelli. Right around 2:00 pm a double yellow flag was shown at Turn 15; it lasted only a few minutes.

With another 4 hours available to work in good weather conditions, all the Superbike teams present will try to further improve their technical package.