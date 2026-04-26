Marc Marquez outsmarts the regulations: "I'm not trying to be controversial

Marc Marquez opens the MotoGP weekend at Jerez with a pole and an epic win. Rain and a crash can’t dim the grit of the Ducati star, able to flip bad luck into a triumphant moment. On the podium Pecco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli, with the Borgo Panigale brand intent on reclaiming the spotlight after the Aprilia interlude.

Crazy Sprint at Jerez

The Cervera phenomenon takes victory at the end of a Sprint packed with twists and turns. He crashed on lap eight, but without a scratch and at just the right moment, when he was second behind his brother Alex Marquez. Being just a few steps from the box, he managed to get back in and swap bikes, switching from the dry setup to the wet one. Among the first to pit, he then saw his brother crash, Brad Binder too, and with three laps to go he passed teammate Pecco Bagnaia

Marc Marquez could barely contain his smile after the unexpected victory in the MotoGP Sprint at Jerez, his second Saturday win this season. He capitalized on the chaos with that touch of luck that favors the bold. Fortune had it that his Ducati didn’t stall at the moment of the crash, allowing him to return to pit lane and hop on a Desmosedici with “rain” tires.

"I fell at the right corner and at the right time. Once on the ground, I saw the bike hadn’t stopped and, when I picked it up, I thought: ‘What do I do?’. And I told myself: ‘Well, I’ll wait here and let everyone pass’. And when the last rider went by, I went to the box to change the bike because I knew it was my only chance to try to score points."

A comeback victory

Between Marc and the win there were only Binder and Bagnaia. The former crashed, the latter was overtaken at the end. "I don’t know if it’s about calm, instinct, or experience, but you have to be able to keep pushing as if nothing happened after a crash," emphasized the reigning MotoGP champion.

His borderline maneuver at pit entry sparked plenty of debate, with some considering it sanctionable. "I don’t know exactly what the rule says, but I understood that as long as you don’t put anyone in danger… Maybe they should read it better or mark the line better… I don’t want to stir controversy," Marquez commented, hinting that it’s one of those gray areas in the regulations.

Sunday’s race

Today’s race will be different, with fewer weather-driven surprises. It starts from scratch, but with Marc on pole, and the balance could shift. The small issues on the GP26 remain, especially regarding tire wear. "I think a podium remains a realistic goal. An unrealistic goal would have been the win we took today, but several things had to go our way. In any case, we’ll keep working and improving our feeling with the bike. I can’t ride with the same smoothness as last year."