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Moto3 Jerez: Quiles the undisputed dominator of the GP, Italian debacle

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 26 April 2026 at 12:53
quiles-moto3-gp-jerez
Maximo Quiles majestic at Jerez, here at last the clear GP victory. And our standard bearers...
He started on top, he finished with the win. Maximo Quiles imperious at Jerez, undisputed overall leader with a full 37-point margin over the first of the chasers. All-Spanish podium, completed by Adrian Fernandez and David Munoz, with Marco Morelli missing out by just 40 thousandths. For the Italians it’s a total debacle... Here’s how it went.

Moto3 Race

It’s immediately a head-to-head between Quiles and Munoz, with the Intact GP rider moving ahead, albeit briefly, since as usual it’s a group fight. Bertelle’s race, the best Italian so far, ends with a crash (contact with Fernandez) at Turn 1, while up front the battle between Quiles, Munoz and Fernandez heats up, and they quickly break away. Pini is also out prematurely, a weekend to forget after the fine satisfaction in Austin, as is Carraro: all three of our Moto3 boys are out in the very early laps, so the first European round of the 2026 season ends in a real rout.
Back at the front, it’s Spanish domination: after an intense battle, Quiles manages to pull a gap and fly away; it’s a stunning victory for the man who topped every session of the Jerez weekend! Behind him the sparks keep flying to the end: Munoz, Fernandez and even Morelli, who charged forward in the second half of the race, leave nothing on the table and put on a great scrap for the two remaining podium spots. In the end the Spanish riders prevail, but it’s an applause-worthy race for the Argentine rookie too, already on the podium in Brazil and very close to repeating in this Iberian event.

The GP classification

GP classification table image

The overall standings

Overall standings table image

Read also

Red-hot Moto3 at Jerez: Spaniards on top, Italians flop except BertelleRed-hot Moto3 at Jerez: Spaniards on top, Italians flop except Bertelle
Quiles untouchable: Moto3 pole at Jerez sends a clear message, disaster for PiniQuiles untouchable: Moto3 pole at Jerez sends a clear message, disaster for Pini

byDiana Tamantini

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