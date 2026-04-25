MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Quiles untouchable: Moto3 pole at Jerez sends a clear message, disaster for Pini

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Saturday, 25 April 2026 at 13:28
quiles-moto3-jerez
Unbeatable in qualifying too: Maximo Quiles secures Moto3 pole at Jerez, Bertelle 9th, Pini missing. Report and standings
Maximo Quiles continues his unstoppable run at Jerez. Today he also takes pole position, the perfect way to start a GP tomorrow in which he has been the clear favorite even before hitting the track. An all-Spanish front row with David Munoz, just back after a knee issue, and Alvaro Carpe. And how did our flag bearers do? Matteo Bertelle is 9th and the best of the Italians, while Guido Pini goes from the joy of his first Moto3 triumph in Austin to not even making it into Q2 at this first European round... Here’s how it went.

Qualifying, Q1 gets underway

Most of the Italians line up in this session, with four spots up for grabs to move on to the next segment. Surprisingly included are Pini, the winner in Austin, and Pratama, fresh from his first podium in Brazil. Rammerstorfer crashes, while towards the end many improve and Pini, provisionally in the leading positions, is pushed out of the top 4! Moodley emerges at the last moment, ahead of Pratama, Kelso and Danish. Note, however, that Race Direction is reviewing an incident involving Danish, slow on the racing line and hindering his own teammate Yamanaka.
Riders in Moto3 qualifying at Jerez

Who takes pole?

It’s an all-out battle strictly among the home riders, who keep trading the top spots. Quiles, Munoz, Almansa, Fernandez... But the latter suffers a slide just in those precious final seconds. The assault on pole continues only among Spaniards, as so often happens nowadays in the lightweight class of the World Championship, and in the end here comes Maximo Quiles who lays down the lap that crushes the competition, first and foremost a combative David Munoz, with Alvaro Carpe completing the front row.
Maximo Quiles takes pole ahead of David Munoz and Alvaro Carpe

Read also

Red-hot Moto3 at Jerez: Spaniards on top, Italians flop except BertelleRed-hot Moto3 at Jerez: Spaniards on top, Italians flop except Bertelle
Meteoric Rise: Marco Morelli and Veda Pratama, the Moto3 Super Rookies to WatchMeteoric Rise: Marco Morelli and Veda Pratama, the Moto3 Super Rookies to Watch
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

veijer-moto2-jerez
Road Racing

Surprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the pace

25 April 2026
agius-moto2-gp-jerez
Road Racing

Moto2 Friday at record pace in Jerez, Vietti by a whisker

24 April 2026
bertelle-moto3-jerez
Road Racing

Red-hot Moto3 at Jerez: Spaniards on top, Italians flop except Bertelle

24 April 2026

More news

veijer-moto2-jerez

Surprise pole at Jerez: Veijer stuns the field in Moto2, Vietti and Arbolino off the pace

Road Racing
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Jerez

MotoGP Jerez Qualifying: Marquez snatches pole from Zarco, Bezzecchi 4th

MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia wrecks a Ducati: the tweak that could save him at Jerez surfaces

MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio (2)

Rider market: Diggia puts Ducati and VR46 in check

MotoGP
Alex Marquez

Alex Marquez gets his own place: "I'll always be Marc's younger brother"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marquez puts the pressure on the Aprilia riders: the responses from Bezzecchi and Martin

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

Quartararo takes another swipe at Yamaha: "The M1 V4 has no potential"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Jerez

Jerez GP, Marc Marquez doesn't feel like a podium contender: "Here's my biggest problem"

MotoGP
Bagnaia Pecco MotoGP Jerez Crash

Spanish GP, Practice results: Alex Marquez flies at Jerez; Bagnaia crashes and bounces back

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP Jerez Spagna

Jorge Martin penalized at Jerez: penalty imposed for impeding Alex Marquez

MotoGP

Loading