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Jerez GP, Marc Marquez doesn't feel like a podium contender: "Here's my biggest problem"

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 24 April 2026 at 20:22
Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP Jerez
Marquez in the top 5 in MotoGP pre-qualifying at Jerez, half a second behind his brother Alex: he doesn’t expect to be in contention for the win this weekend.
There are two Ducatis at the top of Friday’s MotoGP practice times for the 2026 Spanish Grand Prix, but they’re not the factory team’s bikes. Leading is Alex Marquez, followed by Fabio Di Giannantonio. The first factory red is that of Marc Marquez, fourth behind Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia. There are 523 thousandths between the nine-time world champion and his brother.

MotoGP Spain 2026, Practice: Marc Marquez’s impressions

The Ducati Lenovo MotoGP rider doesn’t feel he can aim for the podium after practice at Jerez: "The main goal was to reach Q2 and we did it. Given the situation, it wasn’t easy at all. But we need to keep working throughout the weekend if we want to have any chance to fight for the podium. At the moment, we are far from that target and we can aim for fourth or fifth place. We have to improve, especially in qualifying, because it will be crucial".
Marquez explained what his main problem is right now: "The biggest difficulty is on the single lap. Then, with used tires, things even out a bit, but what you lose on new tires can’t be recovered. I lose most of the time in the last two fast right-handers. They’re not corners where I feel like taking too many risks. If I feel like it tomorrow, I’ll try; if not, I’ll have to play it safe".
T4 is an Achilles’ heel for the nine-time world champion, though he certainly has the potential to sort out that sector of the track as well. By analyzing the data, including Alex’s, some ideas will surely emerge to try in FP2. The final free practice session could be crucial.

Alex favored at Jerez

Marc admits he would sign for a win by his brother with himself simply on the podium: "Yes - he replies - because at the moment he has more chances to win than I do. So I need to push harder. Physically I’m fine, it all depends on keeping up the training and finding the speed again".
Right here in Jerez, in 2025 Alex Marquez took his first long-race MotoGP victory. It was a special moment for the Gresini team rider, who crossed the line ahead of Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha and Marc’s Ducati. On Friday he was super fast; in Andalusia he seems to have put aside the issues he had at the start of the season with the new Desmosedici GP26. We’ll see if he can repeat last year’s success or if someone will be able to beat him.

Read also

Aprilia is in the mix, but Bezzecchi is cautious at Jerez: "Old problems have returned, Ducati the favoriteAprilia is in the mix, but Bezzecchi is cautious at Jerez: "Old problems have returned, Ducati the favorite
Jorge Martin penalized at Jerez: penalty imposed for impeding Alex MarquezJorge Martin penalized at Jerez: penalty imposed for impeding Alex Marquez
The original article with the interview in Spanish on Motosan.es
Marc Marquez

byMatteo Bellan

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