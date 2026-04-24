Aprilia Trackhouse abuzz as the name game begins: Ogura to depart, now the hunt is on for a veteran

Davide Brivio confirms Ai Ogura’s departure at the end of 2026. No rookie for next year, but a different profile.

Davide Brivio, team principal of There will be movement at Trackhouse Racing for 2027, perhaps even a surprise name?, team principal of Aprilia ’s satellite team, confirmed the conversation with Ai Ogura in which the Japanese rider confirmed he is leaving the team to go “somewhere else.” Even though the rumors linking him to Yamaha are getting stronger and now seem almost certain, there’s also speculation about an experienced name for the revolution that will mark MotoGP’s new era next year. Let the name game begin, there’s no shortage of options.

“It’s time to use this potential”

The confirmation came during Friday practice at Jerez. “Ai told us he will not continue with us next year. It’s not up to me to say where he’s going,” Davide Brivio told motogp.com during the session. “We have an open seat, there’s a lot of interest and we’re working on it. Aprilia is competitive, we had a great start to the season, but we’ll see how we continue.” Who could be the possible replacement? This time the idea isn’t to keep betting on new blood, meaning a MotoGP rookie, but to look for a different profile.