Aprilia Trackhouse abuzz as the name game begins: Ogura to depart, now the hunt is on for a veteran

Davide Brivio confirms Ai Ogura’s departure at the end of 2026. No rookie for next year, but a different profile.
There will be movement at Trackhouse Racing for 2027, perhaps even a surprise name? Davide Brivio
, team principal of Aprilia
’s satellite team, confirmed the conversation with Ai Ogura in which the Japanese rider confirmed he is leaving the team to go “somewhere else.” Even though the rumors linking him to Yamaha are getting stronger and now seem almost certain, there’s also speculation about an experienced name for the revolution that will mark MotoGP’s new era next year. Let the name game begin, there’s no shortage of options.
“It’s time to use this potential”
The confirmation came during Friday practice at Jerez. “Ai told us he will not continue with us next year. It’s not up to me to say where he’s going,” Davide Brivio told motogp.com during the session. “We have an open seat, there’s a lot of interest and we’re working on it. Aprilia is competitive, we had a great start to the season, but we’ll see how we continue.” Who could be the possible replacement? This time the idea isn’t to keep betting on new blood, meaning a MotoGP rookie, but to look for a different profile.
“I always like working with rookies and watching them grow, but right now I think it’s time to look for an experienced rider, to go fast, to get on the podium,”
Brivio added. “It’s time to use this potential. In 2027 everything will be different, but we are confident in Aprilia’s work.”
The live broadcast camera pans to Morbidelli (whose future is unknown), Mir
(who would like to stay at Honda), and also Rins, the only one who just yesterday confirmed his departure from Yamaha Racing at the end of 2026.