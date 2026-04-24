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Red-hot Moto3 at Jerez: Spaniards on top, Italians flop except Bertelle

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 24 April 2026 at 15:35
bertelle-moto3-jerez
Maximo Quiles shines on Moto3 Day 1 in Jerez, Matteo Bertelle the only Italian standing out. Here’s how it went.
Home riders on top, an Argentine/Spaniard 3rd, near-misses in FP1 and a small risk of rain during Practice (averted), plus a team that gets both its riders back and shines on its way to Q2, with Matteo Bertelle the only Italian in the top 14 and therefore straight into the second qualifying session. These are the highlights from the opening day of Moto3 at Jerez de la Frontera, not particularly positive for our flag bearers. Here’s what happened.
-> All the schedules for the Grand Prix in Jerez

Intact GP back to full strength

Before the break, in fact, the Saxon squad found itself without both of its riders. David Muñoz was still dealing with aftereffects from last year’s knee injury, while David Almansa had suffered a fracture of the left elbow at the Brazilian GP. In Austin there was an exceptional stand-in, Marcos Uriarte, who allowed Intact GP to be present despite the emergency. The double medical clearance received yesterday has definitively closed that chapter.

The first free practice

Logged incidents included crashes for O’Gorman at the Pedrosa corner and Buchanan at Turn 2. There was also a particular episode: a “nudge with the elbow” from Carpe to Mitani, light but still clear, to avoid actual contact.
Moto3 practice action at Jerez

Top 14 in Practice go straight to Q2

The most important Friday session resumed under the banner of the morning session’s pacesetter. But there was also a risk of rain to consider; the sky didn’t look promising... Recorded were Moodley’s crash (nullifying some fast laps due to yellow flags), O’Shea stopping for a technical issue, Ogden also down, all while the assault on the fastest lap continued. We had to wait beyond the checkered flag: David Muñoz seemed to have made a great return, but then Maximo Quiles snatched first place from him. Well done Matteo Bertelle, the only Italian to gain direct access to Q2.
Maximo Quiles tops Practice; Matteo Bertelle into Q2

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byDiana Tamantini

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