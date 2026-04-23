Moto2, harsh penalty for Ferrandez after the Austin crash: at Jerez he will start from the pit lane

Alberto Ferrandez heavily penalized for the Austin crash. The Moto2 rookie is now physically ready for the Spanish GP.

On the Thursday before the first sessions of the Spanish GP, confirmation arrives of the heavy penalty for Alberto Ferrandez: for next Sunday’s race at Jerez he will start from the pit lane. The Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha Moto2 rookie, as we recall, was the protagonist of the terrifying pile-up on the first lap in Austin: a serious mistake at Turn 11, with #54 going straight on and wiping out those who were exactly at that point of the corner. Filip Salac, who did not suffer major consequences, and Angel Piqueras, the rider who came off worst. Let’s remember that the other riders seen on the ground in the images were involved in a separate incident that happened at the same time, for which Sergio Garcia already has a penalty to serve.

"For a few days I didn’t feel well..."

A penalty imposed for irresponsible riding, as stated in the official communication released today. Since this is the first infringement of this kind this season for the Spanish rookie, the FIM Stewards Panel has imposed a pit-lane start for the first GP he takes part in. There will be no delays: Alberto Ferrandez is ready to contest his first home world event, the first on a track he already knows, unlike Buriram, Goiania, and Austin. Let’s recall that at COTA in Texas he too suffered some effects due to the heavy knock to the head in the very serious accident he himself caused. The month-long break helped him recover and show up with no issues, pending medical clearance.

There is always maximum attention when it comes to these situations, and the latest FIM update precisely underscores that. "I took a heavy blow to the head and for a few days I didn’t feel well," Ferrandez himself recalled. "But I underwent all the necessary medical checks and now I’ve recovered." Word also from Alex De Angelis, who sees no particular issues with his rider’s return to action. "He feels good and is ready to compete," he stated. "Clearly he will undergo the mandatory medical check, but we are sure he will be fit to race."