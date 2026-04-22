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Yamaha in deep crisis: Augusto Fernandez at Jerez to revive the troubled V4 project

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 18:06
fernandez-yamaha-motogp
Augusto Fernandez wildcard for Yamaha in the MotoGP round at Jerez. A heavyweight boost for a V4 project in serious crisis.
In this period of deep crisis at Yamaha, extra help is needed. Augusto Fernandez will line up at the Jerez GP as a wildcard, the first of the 2026 MotoGP season but likely not the last. It’s undeniable that the V4 gamble isn’t paying off: the Iwata factory and its riders are far, far behind the rest of the MotoGP grid, and they’re looking for additional support to try to speed things up. It seems obvious to think that Andrea Dovizioso will be a keen observer on the pit wall and in the box, even though this has not been confirmed, but it’s known that Yamaha will field five riders to try to salvage a season already off to a steep start.

A crucial boost 

"With the goal of collecting useful data for the bike’s development": the official Yamaha statement clearly shows that great hopes are being placed on Augusto Fernandez’s wildcard, even if he obviously can’t work miracles. It will certainly be important help, given that he and Dovizioso are the two riders who have worked the most on the V4. "I’m very excited for my first wildcard of the season, especially because it will take place at Jerez," said the 2022 Moto2 world champion, who will make his seasonal debut on a home track. "It’s been a long winter for me, with few kilometers covered on the MotoGP bike. I can’t wait to get back on track this weekend."

A gamble that isn’t paying off 

Switching from the historic inline-four to the revolutionary V4 philosophy, developed in just one year, was a real leap into the unknown, and Yamaha knew it well. But the constant grumbling expressed not only by Quartararo, but also by Rins and Miller (while Razgatlioglu, on debut, is more diplomatic) are not positive signs for the work to be done in Iwata. Even if there’s talk of possible marquee signings for 2027 (rumors mainly point to Martin and Ogura), they need to present a winning project. Yamaha is currently in a deep crisis and must correct course as soon as possible.

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Yamaha

byDiana Tamantini

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