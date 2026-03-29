MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Moto3 Austin: Sensational Guido Pini takes his first World Championship victory

Road Racing
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 29 March 2026 at 19:45
Guido Pini Leopard Moto3
Pini triumphs, his first in Moto3: a superb last-corner overtake by the Leopard team rider, who finishes ahead of Quiles and Carpe in Austin.
A beautiful Moto3 race at COTA. Guido Pini came out on top with the Honda of the Leopard Racing team. After a less-than-ideal start that dropped him to ninth, the Italian fought back to claim his first Grand Prix victory. Italy hadn’t stood on the top step in the class since 2022, when Denis Foggia was the last winner. Today in Austin the long drought was finally broken.
Second place for Maximo Quiles, still the leader of the overall standings. Alvaro Carpe takes third, followed by Valentin Perrone. The two KTM riders were battling on the final lap and both were pipped at the last corner. A spectacular finish in Austin. This is the Moto3 we love, with plenty of overtakes and unpredictable endings.
Moto3 Classifica Gara Austin
Second place for Maximo Quiles, still the leader of the overall standings. Alvaro Carpe takes third, followed by Valentin Perrone. The two KTM riders were battling on the final lap and both were pipped at the last corner. A spectacular finish in Austin. This is the Moto3 we love, with plenty of overtakes and unpredictable endings.
The top 5 is rounded out by Adrian Fernandez on the other Leopard Honda, who ran with the leading quartet for a while before dropping back. Also in the points: Rico Salmela, Brian Uriarte, Adrian Cruces, Matteo Bertelle, Scott Ogden, Eddie O'Shea, Marco Morelli, Hakim Danish, Marcos Uriarte and Jesus Rios. Only 17th for Nicola Carraro.
MOTO3 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026: UPDATED RIDERS’ STANDINGS
MOTO3 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026: UPDATED RIDERS’ STANDINGS
1. Maximo Quiles – 65 points
2. Alvaro Carpe – 42 points
3. Valentin Perrone – 38 points
4. Guido Pini – 36
5. Marco Morelli – 32
6. Adrian Fernandez – 29
7. Veda Pratama – 27
8. David Almansa – 25
9. Brian Uriarte – 23
10. Rico Salmela – 20
11. Adrian Cruces – 14
12. Casey O'Gorman – 12
13. Scott Ogden – 10
14. Hakim Danish – 9
15. Joel Esteban – 7
16. Matteo Bertelle – 7
17. Eddie O'Shea – 7
18. David Munoz – 6
19. Joel Kelso – 6
20. Ryusei Yamanaka – 2
21. Marcos Uriarte – 2
22. Jesus Rios – 1

Read also

No more racing: ex-Moto3 rider Buasri announces his retirement and an ambitious racing project in ThailandNo more racing: ex-Moto3 rider Buasri announces his retirement and an ambitious racing project in Thailand
Intact GP on red alert in Moto3: Munoz and Almansa out, Uriarte named as an emergency replacementIntact GP on red alert in Moto3: Munoz and Almansa out, Uriarte named as an emergency replacement
Moto3

byMatteo Bellan

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Moto2 Gara Austin
Road Racing

Moto2 Austin: Huge first-lap crash, then Agius beats Vietti

29 March 2026
Debise
Road Racing

Supersport Portimao: From China with fury—ZXMoto, what a double win!

29 March 2026
veneman
Road Racing

All-Kawasaki podium in Sportbike Race 2: Veneman wins ahead of Salvador and Torres, Bartolini 5th on Triumph

29 March 2026

More news

26891_DCP_R02_2026_Ambience_result

Nicolò Bulega is unstoppable: he always wins—who will stop the master of Superbike?

Superbike
Moto2 Gara Austin

Moto2 Austin: Huge first-lap crash, then Agius beats Vietti

Road Racing
Nicolo Bulega Iker Lecuona Ducati Superbike

SBK Portimao: Bulega unbeatable again in Race 2, another podium for Oliveira and BMW

Superbike
Debise

Supersport Portimao: From China with fury—ZXMoto, what a double win!

Road Racing
veneman

All-Kawasaki podium in Sportbike Race 2: Veneman wins ahead of Salvador and Torres, Bartolini 5th on Triumph

Road Racing

Popular articles

Marc Marquez Pedro Acosta MotoGP Austin

Austin GP: Marquez penalized after taking out Diggia; Acosta yields the podium to Bastianini

MotoGP
Debise

Supersport Portimao Race 1: ZXMoto makes history, now the Chinese win

Road Racing
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta and the 'hot' T-shirt that ignites the paddock

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez reprieved and penalized: Austin penalties explained clearly

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Austin GP, Jorge Martin admits: "Sometimes I don't understand Aprilia"

MotoGP

Loading