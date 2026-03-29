Pini triumphs, his first in Moto3 : a superb last-corner overtake by the Leopard team rider, who finishes ahead of Quiles and Carpe in Austin.

A beautiful Moto3 race at COTA. Guido Pini came out on top with the Honda of the Leopard Racing team . After a less-than-ideal start that dropped him to ninth, the Italian fought back to claim his first Grand Prix victory. Italy hadn’t stood on the top step in the class since 2022, when Denis Foggia was the last winner. Today in Austin the long drought was finally broken.

Second place for Maximo Quiles, still the leader of the overall standings. Alvaro Carpe takes third, followed by Valentin Perrone. The two KTM riders were battling on the final lap and both were pipped at the last corner. A spectacular finish in Austin. This is the Moto3 we love, with plenty of overtakes and unpredictable endings.

Second place for Maximo Quiles, still the leader of the overall standings. Alvaro Carpe takes third, followed by Valentin Perrone. The two KTM riders were battling on the final lap and both were pipped at the last corner. A spectacular finish in Austin. This is the Moto3 we love, with plenty of overtakes and unpredictable endings.

The top 5 is rounded out by Adrian Fernandez on the other Leopard Honda, who ran with the leading quartet for a while before dropping back. Also in the points: Rico Salmela, Brian Uriarte, Adrian Cruces, Matteo Bertelle, Scott Ogden, Eddie O'Shea, Marco Morelli, Hakim Danish, Marcos Uriarte and Jesus Rios. Only 17th for Nicola Carraro.

MOTO3 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026: UPDATED RIDERS’ STANDINGS

MOTO3 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2026: UPDATED RIDERS’ STANDINGS

1. Maximo Quiles – 65 points

2. Alvaro Carpe – 42 points

3. Valentin Perrone – 38 points

4. Guido Pini – 36

5. Marco Morelli – 32

6. Adrian Fernandez – 29

7. Veda Pratama – 27

8. David Almansa – 25

9. Brian Uriarte – 23

10. Rico Salmela – 20

11. Adrian Cruces – 14

12. Casey O'Gorman – 12

13. Scott Ogden – 10

14. Hakim Danish – 9

15. Joel Esteban – 7

16. Matteo Bertelle – 7

17. Eddie O'Shea – 7

18. David Munoz – 6

19. Joel Kelso – 6

20. Ryusei Yamanaka – 2

21. Marcos Uriarte – 2

22. Jesus Rios – 1