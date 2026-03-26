No more racing: ex-Moto3 rider Buasri announces his retirement and an ambitious racing project in Thailand

Tatchakorn Buasri, former Moto3 World Championship rider, has announced his retirement from racing and his new commitment: here’s what it’s about.

"Today I turn 25. I’ve made the right decision to retire and hang up my helmet for good." That’s how the very long post begins in which the Thai rider Tatchakorn Buasri, racing full-time in the 2024-2025 Moto3 World Championship with Honda Team Asia, decided to stop and bring his riding career to a close. He isn’t leaving two wheels entirely, however—there’s already another substantial project behind the scenes, both within a team and in terms of sharing his experience with the next generation.

"Gongz," regarded as a young and promising talent from his country, made his wild-card debut at the 2023 German GP, followed by two more in Austria and, notably, at home in Thailand. The following year came the full-time promotion to the World Championship, but it wasn’t an easy step up: he finished with 1 point in 2024 and 1 point in 2025, though in the latter year it should be noted that he missed several GPs due to a serious shoulder issue that required surgery and a long recovery.

Buasri explains his retirement

"Today I turn 25. I’ve made the right decision to retire and hang up my helmet for good. Many people ask me why I’m quitting racing. Even though I achieved my dream, perhaps not as much as others, I proved my worth. As a child I dreamed of becoming a world-class rider, and I fulfilled that dream. In every race, from childhood to adulthood, I fought, cried, faced pressure, felt homesick, and experienced both hardship and joy throughout my career. I would like to thank Thai Honda and everyone who gave me this opportunity and took care of me since I was a child, and I would also like to thank all the sponsors who have always supported me with all their heart. Thank you to all the fans who have supported me for so long. Thank you to everyone who sent me messages of encouragement; even if I don’t reply, I feel your support. And finally, I would like to thank my family for always being by my side at every moment and in every situation. Thank you all so much."

The new project

"Before I wrap up, I want to announce to everyone that this year I’m forming a racing team to compete in the Nexzter BRIC Superbike Championship and other events. The MSCT Thailand road racing championship is about to start. Stay tuned! I will also run a training camp and a race management team, bringing world-class experience, training programs, fitness programs, riding techniques, and much more to coach and support our riders. We will have a support team to take care of all our athletes. The team will also build a track: in Pak Chong we’ll open a full facility for Flat Track and Motocross, inspired by experience gained in Spain. It is currently under development, so follow our progress and come train with us! We’ll organize races if the opportunity arises." In short, the helmet is hung up, but it’s certainly not a farewell to two wheels. "Even though I’ve stopped racing, I’m not going anywhere," Buasri concluded.