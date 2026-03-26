MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

No more racing: ex-Moto3 rider Buasri announces his retirement and an ambitious racing project in Thailand

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 16:50
buasri-moto3-ritiro
Tatchakorn Buasri, former Moto3 World Championship rider, has announced his retirement from racing and his new commitment: here’s what it’s about.
"Today I turn 25. I’ve made the right decision to retire and hang up my helmet for good." That’s how the very long post begins in which the Thai rider Tatchakorn Buasri, racing full-time in the 2024-2025 Moto3 World Championship with Honda Team Asia, decided to stop and bring his riding career to a close. He isn’t leaving two wheels entirely, however—there’s already another substantial project behind the scenes, both within a team and in terms of sharing his experience with the next generation.
"Gongz," regarded as a young and promising talent from his country, made his wild-card debut at the 2023 German GP, followed by two more in Austria and, notably, at home in Thailand. The following year came the full-time promotion to the World Championship, but it wasn’t an easy step up: he finished with 1 point in 2024 and 1 point in 2025, though in the latter year it should be noted that he missed several GPs due to a serious shoulder issue that required surgery and a long recovery.

Buasri explains his retirement

"Today I turn 25. I’ve made the right decision to retire and hang up my helmet for good. Many people ask me why I’m quitting racing. Even though I achieved my dream, perhaps not as much as others, I proved my worth. As a child I dreamed of becoming a world-class rider, and I fulfilled that dream. In every race, from childhood to adulthood, I fought, cried, faced pressure, felt homesick, and experienced both hardship and joy throughout my career. I would like to thank Thai Honda and everyone who gave me this opportunity and took care of me since I was a child, and I would also like to thank all the sponsors who have always supported me with all their heart. Thank you to all the fans who have supported me for so long. Thank you to everyone who sent me messages of encouragement; even if I don’t reply, I feel your support. And finally, I would like to thank my family for always being by my side at every moment and in every situation. Thank you all so much."

The new project

"Before I wrap up, I want to announce to everyone that this year I’m forming a racing team to compete in the Nexzter BRIC Superbike Championship and other events. The MSCT Thailand road racing championship is about to start. Stay tuned! I will also run a training camp and a race management team, bringing world-class experience, training programs, fitness programs, riding techniques, and much more to coach and support our riders. We will have a support team to take care of all our athletes. The team will also build a track: in Pak Chong we’ll open a full facility for Flat Track and Motocross, inspired by experience gained in Spain. It is currently under development, so follow our progress and come train with us! We’ll organize races if the opportunity arises." In short, the helmet is hung up, but it’s certainly not a farewell to two wheels. "Even though I’ve stopped racing, I’m not going anywhere," Buasri concluded.

Read also

Intact GP on red alert in Moto3: Munoz and Almansa out, Uriarte named as an emergency replacementIntact GP on red alert in Moto3: Munoz and Almansa out, Uriarte named as an emergency replacement
Moto3 sprint thriller: dominant Quiles, rookie sensations Morelli and PratamaMoto3 sprint thriller: dominant Quiles, rookie sensations Morelli and Pratama
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Raffaele De Rosa
Road Racing

Supersport: De Rosa restarts at 39 with the fate of the other Chinese brand, QJ Motor, in his hands

26 March 2026
Elia Bartolini pronto per il Mondiale Sportbike
Road Racing

Sportbike World Championship kicks off: Elia Bartolini leads the Italian charge at Portimao with the Triumph Daytona 660

26 March 2026
Al via il WorldWCR, il Campionato del Mondo Femminile
Road Racing

Women’s World Championship kicks off in Portimão: Herrera the favorite, no fewer than four Italians on the grid

25 March 2026

More news

Raffaele De Rosa

Supersport: De Rosa restarts at 39 with the fate of the other Chinese brand, QJ Motor, in his hands

Road Racing
Elia Bartolini pronto per il Mondiale Sportbike

Sportbike World Championship kicks off: Elia Bartolini leads the Italian charge at Portimao with the Triumph Daytona 660

Road Racing
motocross-jeff-smith-morto

Farewell to Jeff Smith: motocross legend, off-road icon, an eternal legacy

Motocross
MotoGP 2026

Rider market set to explode: tension at Ducati

MotoGP
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin admits: "Marquez is a beast, but he helped me

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez

Ducati already at a crossroads: Marc Márquez uncovers the real problem

MotoGP
motogp-austin-orari-2026

Heading to the Austin GP: Marquez confronts his demons—Aprilia still on top? TV and streaming times

MotoGP
Jorge Martin e Marco Bezzecchi

Massimo Rivola on the ugly scenes in Goiania: "Unacceptable, we were lucky

MotoGP
Vinales Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP Brasile

Bastianini furious, Vinales in crisis: the mood in the KTM Tech3 garage after the Brazilian GP

MotoGP
MotoGP Brasile Goiania Gran Premio

Brazilian GP case, Race Direction breaks the silence: "Here's what happened"

MotoGP

Loading