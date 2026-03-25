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Intact GP on red alert in Moto3: Munoz and Almansa out, Uriarte named as an emergency replacement

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 17:02
uriarte-intactgp-moto3-austin
The Saxon team heads to Texas with only substitute Marcos Uriarte; both Moto3 riders are sidelined due to injuries.
Intact GP will arrive at the Americas GP in Austin without either of its Moto3 riders. On the grid will be Marcos Uriarte, a former World Championship Spanish rider called up at the last minute to replace the two “Davids,” at least allowing the team to contest the third event of the 2026 season. Munoz is still out due to the aftereffects of his latest knee surgery, while Almansa suffered a fracture of his left elbow during last Sunday’s Brazilian GP. A real emergency for the German outfit, which had shone with Almansa in the opening round in Thailand, but now has to deal with major problems... There will then be a month-long break due to the postponement of the Qatar GP, with hopes that both Spanish youngsters will recover in time to line up regularly in this 2026 World Championship without further setbacks. In the meantime, there’s a curious note about the Spaniard...

Marcos Uriarte, the return

In fact, the official entry lists for the 2026 FIM MotoJunior show him competing in the Moto2 European Championship with GV Racing! It’s a change of category, but for now here he is making a new appearance in the smaller class. He’s not a new face in the World Championship, even if his (very brief) experience has been particularly plagued by incidents. Born in 2004 in Santander, he made his debut in 2022 with the Snipers Team in place of the injured Surra, but his Catalan GP ended with an injury. A new World Championship opportunity came two years later with the Aspar Team for the final GP of 2024, replacing the injured Joel Esteban.
2025 was supposed to be his first full year in Moto3, thanks to a deal with MLav Racing, but after the first GP finished in 13th—his first world points—he then suffered another injury in Argentina that sidelined him for several Grands Prix. He returned for the Aragon round, but from the next race at Mugello he moved to LevelUp MTA to replace the injured Bertelle. He was expected to compete with the tricolor team in 2026, but a sudden mid-course change saw him abruptly dropped from the lineup and Joel Esteban take his place. This weekend, as mentioned, here he is back on the Moto3 grid with Intact GP’s KTM.

Read also

Moto3 sprint thriller: dominant Quiles, rookie sensations Morelli and PratamaMoto3 sprint thriller: dominant Quiles, rookie sensations Morelli and Pratama
David Almansa pulls off a spectacular save and tops Moto3; Pini into Q2 despite a crashDavid Almansa pulls off a spectacular save and tops Moto3; Pini into Q2 despite a crash
Moto3

byDiana Tamantini

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