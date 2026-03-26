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Sportbike World Championship kicks off: Elia Bartolini leads the Italian charge at Portimao with the Triumph Daytona 660

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Thursday, 26 March 2026 at 16:48
Elia Bartolini pronto per il Mondiale Sportbike
Elia Bartolini is among the most anticipated riders of the new Sportbike World Championship, kicking off in Portimão. The 22-year-old from Romagna, riding the CM Triumph Factory Racing team’s Daytona 660, has been competing internationally for years.
He didn’t particularly shine in Supersport 300, but that category had many issues and failed to bring out riders’ talent. Not surprisingly, it had a short life. Sportbike seems far more developmental, even if the bikes are entirely different from one another, so the balancing system aimed at equalizing performance will play a key role. There are many Italians: some are regulars in the World Superbike entry class like Matteo Vannucci, Bruno Ieraci, Mirko Gennai, or Marco Gaggi; others, like Mattia Sorrenti or Thomas Benetti, are making their debuts. A separate case is Alessandro Di Persio, who is indeed in his first year in the entry class but won the R3 World Cup, which also takes place within the Superbike framework.
Elia Bartolini is the only Italian who has already raced in the Motorcycle World Championship. He approaches this season with great enthusiasm and the awareness that he can aim high.
"You always try to stay in the top positions in the championship," he tells Corsedimoto. "The goal is always the same: try to win or at least give your absolute best to go for it. The feeling is very good. I feel great with the bike and the team, and I’m sure we can achieve some great results."

How do you see this new category?

"The Sportbike World Championship is still a bit of a question mark because various manufacturers are developing their bikes, and it’s still too early to say who the possible winners of this class will be. Clearly, those who were fast in testing are ones to watch, but the bikes were still in development and not everyone had the same updates. It’s really too soon to say who the favorite will be. The first two or three races will serve as a bit of a shakedown for this new category."

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byMarianna Giannoni

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