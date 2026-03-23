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Oliveira: rider, team principal and talent scout. With Tomas Alonso in the new Sportbike World Championship

Road Racing
by Marianna Giannoni
Monday, 23 March 2026 at 18:10
Miguel Oliveira
Rider, team principal, and talent scout. Miguel Oliveira is present in the Superbike World Championship paddock not only as a BMW rider but also with his own team, competing in the new Sportbike World Championship.
The former MotoGP rider’s team is betting everything on Tomas Alonso, one of the most interesting young talents to emerge from the “Oliveira Cup motorcycle school” program.
The academy was founded in 2017. Its operational base is in St. André, with activities mainly taking place at the Santiago do Cacém circuit. Over the years, it has become a true benchmark for the Portuguese scene, helping bring forward a new generation of riders. Young riders begin their training in a structured environment where the goal is not just to teach them how to ride, but to develop complete racers. One distinctive feature of the program is the frequent use of kart tracks, ideal for refining lines, braking points, and bike feel in controlled conditions. The project also stands out for Miguel Oliveira’s direct involvement: he personally follows the youngsters not only from a technical standpoint but also in their professional growth. Track work is complemented by genuine mentoring, designed to prepare riders for the demands of modern motorcycling, both inside and outside the paddock.
For Tomas Alonso, competing in the Sportbike World Championship is a crucial step. The Portuguese rider, the 2024 Spanish Supersport 300 champion, took part in the Supersport 300 World Championship from 2018 to 2025. He never managed to win or step on the podium, but he still showed his worth, especially at his home race in Portimão, where he broke into the top ten.
Tomas Alonso will race on the Yamaha R7, the most common bike in the new Sportbike World Championship, with 12 riders using it, including multi-time WorldSSP300 race winner Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) and Carter Thompson, his teammate in 2026.

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SportBike

byMarianna Giannoni

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