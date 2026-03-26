Farewell to Jeff Smith: motocross legend, off-road icon, an eternal legacy

Jeff Smith has passed away, the legendary British off-road champion: 91 years old and a life full of success.

Jeff Smith, born Jeffrey Vincent Smith, passed away a few days ago at this venerable age in Wisconsin, USA. The Brit truly left his mark: two 500cc Motocross world titles, nine British MX titles, two British trial titles, four individual wins at the Motocross of Nations, one victory in the Scottish Six Days Trial, and eight gold medals at the ISDT. In 1970 Queen Elizabeth II appointed him a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), and since 2000 he has been part of the AMA Hall of Fame for what he achieved in the United States as well, where he lived until his passing. A great talent from another era.

The beginnings

Born on July 25, 1934 in Colne, north of Manchester, young Jeff started riding motorcycles at nine years old, circling the field behind his house until nightfall. He became a standout rider at just 16 with his first gold medal at the 1950 ISDT, the forerunner of today’s International Six Days Enduro. This also marked the beginning of his lifelong story with the home brand BSA, then the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer, which hired him both as an apprentice engineer and as a rider.

The mechanical skills he learned in this dual role would serve him well throughout his life, along with the talent that made him a major name in the worlds of motocross and trials, hugely popular disciplines broadcast nationwide on television. After two British titles in Trials and victory in the prestigious Scottish Six Days Trial, he earned recognition on a higher level: winning his first Grand Prix on debut, at just 20 years old, on the sand of the Dutch Markelo circuit in 1954, in what was still called the European Motocross Championship at the time.

An enviable track record

Despite the advent of two-stroke bikes, his success continued, with few breakdowns and great consistency, not to mention speed. He won six Grands Prix in pre-World Championship competitions, four of them in the 250cc class, and another 24 events counting toward the World Championship. He was part of seven winning teams at the Motocross of Nations and two teams at the Trophée des Nations, when the two competitions were reserved respectively for 500cc and 250cc bikes. He was also British motocross champion no fewer than nine times.

Jeff Smith was one of the best all-around off-road riders of his generation, making his mark in trials and scrambles from a young age, and winning two Motocross World Championships for the British manufacturer BSA in the mid-1960s. Nearly 60 years after his last victory, he still holds the record for Grand Prix wins, surpassing any other British rider. He was the last rider to win a Motocross World Championship on a British motorcycle, and the last rider on a four-stroke bike to achieve this milestone until Jacky Martens in 1993.

Riding until retirement

He earned a total of eight ISDT gold medals and recognized the sport’s potential in North America, regularly competing in early events and winning a round of the Trans-AMA Championship at age 36 in 1970. He found his place there, initially hired by Can-Am at their headquarters in Quebec, Canada, and his leadership helped the team sweep the podium of the AMA 250cc National Championship in 1974.

He continued to race occasionally in Enduro events even after turning forty, and remained actively involved in managing vintage motocross events up to retirement age.

Smith later lived in Wausau, Wisconsin, where he served as an AMA director and treasurer, and was involved in vintage motorcycle racing as executive director and assistant treasurer of the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA). He resigned from the AMA on February 15, 2008, followed by his resignation from AHRMA. Jeff Smith passed away on March 21 at the Marshfield Clinic in Weston, Wisconsin, after a brief illness.