Rider market set to explode: tension at Ducati

The MotoGP World Championship is about to reach its third round of the season, in Texas. Everyone expected a flurry of rider market announcements in this first part of the Championship; instead, so far only Aprilia has re-confirmed Marco Bezzecchi for the next two years. The stalemate in negotiations between Liberty Media and the MSMA, however, seems to be coming to an end, paving the way for the officialization of new contracts.

New negotiation table in Texas

The ongoing talks between Dorna Sports, recently renamed MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group, the manufacturers’ association MSMA, and the teams have been going on for almost a year. This is a new agreement for the 2027–2031 period, which governs the rights and obligations of both parties, as well as the distribution of revenue from commercial rights, particularly television. The executives of America’s Liberty Media, the new owner of the championship, will be on home turf in Austin and will look to finalize the deal.

"At the moment I’m not authorized to talk about this topic because there is a spokesperson for it," said Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing and current president of the MSMA. He was referring to Lin Jarvis, who serves as the manufacturers’ spokesperson in this delicate negotiation. "However, America is a very suitable place to sit down together, being the home of Liberty Media. Let’s see if we have news after Austin," Rivola added.

Toward the Concorde Agreement

The talks have proven complex, with financial terms as the main sticking point. While the MotoGP organizers are pushing for a fixed annual payment, the teams are seeking a structural shift toward a revenue-sharing model based on a percentage of total turnover, similar to the Formula 1 system. The signing of this Concorde-like Agreement seems close; meanwhile, the rider market is in a quiet state of agitation.

Rider market and the Gresini affair

While the 2027 MotoGP rider line-up seems almost set for the factory teams, there is great ferment among the satellite squads. In particular Gresini Racing, which is wavering between staying with Ducati and returning to Honda. Nadia Padovani’s team will not only lose its star rider Alex Marquez , who will move to KTM, but also Fermin Aldeguer, who is expected to race with VR46 through 2028. The young Spanish talent will still be paid by Ducati, but with an increased salary and bonuses.

Due to the double departure, the Gresini team is without a rider for 2027 and, for the moment, also without motorcycles. Because the team founded by Fausto Gresini has not yet managed to secure a new contract with Ducati. Talks with Borgo Panigale are still underway, although the conditions set by the Emilia-based manufacturer are far from the expectations of the private team.

Aldeguer toward the VR46 team

Next season’s MotoGP will see new technical regulations come into force, with 850cc engines, meaning completely new bikes. This means all Ducati riders will run a Desmosedici with identical specifications. And this very detail raises the price for a satellite team. But the Gresini camp is not happy about having to give up a talented rider to another customer team (VR46).

Valentino Rossi’s squad has “almost” confirmed the youngster’s move; he was also present at the Tavullia Ranch during the 100 Km of Champions. "The interest in Fermin is great and has been known for a while. We think he is a very interesting rider," said Pablo Nieto, VR46 team manager. It remains to be seen who will ride the second VR46 Ducati in the future. The team’s current two standard-bearers, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli, are possible candidates, but they are also looking at "other young riders with potential," as hinted by Nieto. One of them could be Celestino Vietti.