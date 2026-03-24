Triumph MX Fairytale: McLellan crowned in Spain and takes the MX2 red plate. The story continues

The Hinckley brand is off to a super start this Motocross season; in just two GPs it's already making history.

Triumph had particularly “combative” intentions was already clear at the season opener in Argentina. But in Spain they doubled down, so much so that they now lead the overall standings with Thathad particularly “combative” intentions was already clear at the season opener in Argentina. But in Spain they doubled down, so much so that they now lead the overall standings with Camden McLellan , who delivered both his and the British brand’s first overall victory in the MX2 World Championship. It was truly a memorable GP: in Race 1 the home rider Guillem Farres had already triumphed (then KO due to a technical issue in the second race), kicking off a TF 250-X one-two, while in Race 2 the South African finished the job and flew to the top of the standings with a 7-point margin over reigning champion Laengenfelder. A season start to remember for Hinckley, but there’s no time to rest: after two new tracks, the 3rd round heads to a familiar one, Frauenfeld in Switzerland, another interesting proving ground.

Only two years to make history

Satisfaction clearly not only for McLellan first and foremost, but also for the team and brand leadership. There is of course regret for the issue that robbed Farres of a second strong result, but what stands out is the new chapter written in Motocross World Championship history. “It feels like a century has passed since that first podium in Argentina in 2024, but achieving this result after only two years of competition makes it even more special,” proudly underlined Ian Kimber, Head of the Racing Program at Triumph Motorcycles. “It’s a testament to the hard work and preparation that go into every race weekend.”

No less satisfaction, of course, from Vincent Bereni, Team Manager of Triumph Factory Racing. “I’m very sorry for Guillem, because I believe we had the potential for a double podium,” he recalled with regret, before highlighting the positives. “Our first Grand Prix victory as a manufacturer and the red plate represent a hugely important milestone for Triumph. Being at the top of the MX2 World Championship at this point is a source of pride for the entire team.” Joy and pride for what has been achieved, but also calm and cool heads. “It’s only the second race, we have to keep our feet on the ground, keep working hard, and continue to improve in the areas where we know we can do better,” he concluded.