It sparked a flurry of discussions and criticism over what happened during the MotoGP weekend in Goiania: a short while ago, Race Direction released an official statement.

The Autódromo Internacional de Goiania - Ayrton Senna proved not ready to host the World Championship this past weekend. On Saturday we saw a hole form on the straight, and on Sunday the MotoGP race was shortened just minutes before the start due to track degradation in certain areas. A situation that had not been foreseen and must absolutely not be repeated in the future. The Brazilian Grand Prix was a long-awaited event, as it had not been held for a long time, and it was marred by situations that should never occur at this level.

MotoGP, chaos in Brazil: Race Direction responds

A statement from Race Direction regarding what happened during the recent GP weekend in Goiania was published a short time ago on the official FIM website:

"Following the issues encountered with the track surface during the Grand Prix of Brazil, the Circuit and the Race Organiser conducted investigations into the causes, including the unprecedented rainfall that affected the final works and contributed to the problems with the track surface.

On Saturday, a significant defect emerged in the track due to the collapse of an undocumented old sewer system beneath the surface. The issue, fortunately off the racing line, was immediately addressed and repaired thanks to the Circuit’s rapid response, which allowed track activities to resume during the day. On Sunday, after the conclusion of the Moto2 Grand Prix, there was a localized degradation of the asphalt caused by high heat and intense track activity.

Despite the removal of all excess aggregate before the MotoGP Grand Prix, a small risk of further surface deterioration during the race remained. Circuit staff worked up to the scheduled start time to prepare the track, but for safety reasons, Race Direction decided to reduce the race to 23 laps (75% of the original race distance). The teams were immediately informed of the change by IRTA personnel stationed on each row of the starting grid.

The MotoGP circuit homologation process is managed by the FIM and begins more than a year in advance. It includes detailed inspections of all construction areas. Since every circuit in the world requires a different asphalt mix and a different laying procedure, these are defined by the circuit and submitted to the FIM to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Homologation is then confirmed shortly before each Grand Prix.

The issues encountered in Brazil have been acknowledged by the Promoter and the Circuit and will be resolved before MotoGP returns next season. The Brazilian Grand Prix welcomed 148,384 spectators to the Autódromo Internacional de Goiania - Ayrton Senna, demonstrating both MotoGP’s strong appeal in Brazil and the opportunities for further global growth for MotoGP".

There is time to resolve the problems and ensure the GP can take place without the setbacks seen over the recent weekend. Now the World Championship heads to Austin for the Grand Prix of the Americas.