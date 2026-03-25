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Lorenzo Baldassarri, the Superbike revelation raises the bar: "I have a couple of dreams..."

Superbike
by Marianna Giannoni
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 07:18
Lorenzo Baldassarri
The first podium in the Superbike World Championship marked a milestone in Lorenzo Baldassarri’s racing career. At Phillip Island he emphatically proved his worth in a category that had previously brought him more disappointments than satisfactions. Now he heads into the second round of the season with the awareness that he can be among the main protagonists of WorldSBK.
Within Go Eleven the mood is excellent. After two pressure-filled years, the atmosphere is light, it smells like spring. They work hard but have fun doing it. Lorenzo Baldassarri, let’s recall, finished third in Race 1 at Phillip Island, eighth in the Superpole Race, and ninth in Race 2 despite a double long-lap penalty. The rider from the Marche region is fourth in the overall standings and second in the Independent Riders’ classification behind Yari Montella.
"After a debut like that, I’m very excited," Lorenzo Baldassarri tells Corsedimoto, "I can’t wait to get back on track and see where we stand. Over the winter we did very few kilometers and we’ve only got one race weekend under our belt. It’s only the beginning, but the adaptation to both the Ducati and the team has been very quick and positive. In Portimão I hope to confirm what we did at Phillip Island. The goal is to break into the top six, focus on consistency, and gather as much experience as possible to improve and be faster and faster."

Lorenzo Baldassarri raises the bar.

"The important thing is to have a season of steady growth and then, during the year, get to the point of fighting to win my first Superbike race. I’m a rider who races to win, and I hope that becomes a concrete and achievable goal during the season. I’d like to become a top rider, earn that label, be one of the reference riders in WorldSBK. That, in short, is my goal for this year."

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Lorenzo Baldassarri

byMarianna Giannoni

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