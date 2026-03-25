MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Heading to the Austin GP: Marquez confronts his demons—Aprilia still on top? TV and streaming times

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 07:21
motogp-austin-orari-2026
Leaving Brazil, the MotoGP World Championship heads straight to Austin for the Grand Prix of the Americas. Presentation and schedule.
Up next is already the third round of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship. With the event at the Brazilian circuit wrapped up (and a long trail of controversy and doubts about track conditions...), it’s off to North America, specifically Austin, at the Circuit of the Americas, ready to host the World Championship. And also the first round of the Harley Davidson Bagger World Cup, the new mini-championship that will run alongside MotoGP for six rounds. In the premier class, the season resumes with another Aprilia dominance, now boosted by a resurgent Jorge Martin alongside Marco Bezzecchi. Will it be the same in Austin, or will Ducati hit back?
Pecco Bagnaia needs to bounce back immediately, while Marc Marquez must banish the ghost of GP crashes in the last two editions, both times while leading... In Moto2, Dennis Foggia will again step in for the injured Lunetta, and the home crowd will be all for their favorite Joe Roberts, who hasn’t shone so far this season. Can the Italians lift their heads again in the intermediate class and Moto3 after two lackluster rounds? Below are all the times for the Grand Prix of the Americas, live in full on Sky Sport MotoGP (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV). TV8 continues with “semi-delayed” coverage: live only for qualifying and the Sprint, delayed coverage for Sunday’s races.

The Grand Prix of the Americas on Sky Sport

Friday, March 27
15:00-15:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
15:50-16:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
16:45-17:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
19:15-19:50 Moto3 Practice
20:05-20:45 Moto2 Practice
21:00-22:00 MotoGP Practice
22:25-22:45 Bagger World Cup Qualifying
Saturday, March 28
14:40-15:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
15:25-15:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
16:10-16:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
16:50-17:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
18:45-19:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
19:40-20:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
21:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps
22:15 Bagger World Cup Race 1
Sunday, March 29
16:45 Bagger World Cup Race 2
17:40-17:50 MotoGP Warm Up
19:00 Moto3 Race – 14 laps
20:15 Moto2 Race – 16 laps
22:00 MotoGP Race – 19 laps

Programming on TV8

Saturday, March 28 (live)
16:50-17:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
18:45-19:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
19:40-20:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
21:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps
Sunday, March 29 (delayed)
19:00 Moto3 Race – 14 laps
21:30 Moto2 Race – 16 laps
23:00 MotoGP Race – 19 laps

Read also

Brazilian GP case, Race Direction breaks the silence: "Here's what happened"Brazilian GP case, Race Direction breaks the silence: "Here's what happened"
From Superbike victories to second-to-last in MotoGP: Toprak Razgatlioglu's frustrationFrom Superbike victories to second-to-last in MotoGP: Toprak Razgatlioglu's frustration
Aprilia

byDiana Tamantini

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Vinales Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP Brasile
MotoGP

Bastianini furious, Vinales in crisis: the mood in the KTM Tech3 garage after the Brazilian GP

25 March 2026
MotoGP Brasile Goiania Gran Premio
MotoGP

Brazilian GP case, Race Direction breaks the silence: "Here's what happened"

25 March 2026
Toprak Razgatlioglu Pramac Yamaha MotoGP
MotoGP

From Superbike victories to second-to-last in MotoGP: Toprak Razgatlioglu's frustration

24 March 2026

More news

Vinales Bastianini KTM Tech3 MotoGP Brasile

Bastianini furious, Vinales in crisis: the mood in the KTM Tech3 garage after the Brazilian GP

MotoGP
delbianco

Alessandro Delbianco and the fine line between racing and being a professional

Stories
Marc VDS Racing Team

A team sponsors a championship: Marc VDS becomes title sponsor of the FIM Endurance World Championship (EWC)

Road Racing
Lorenzo Baldassarri

Lorenzo Baldassarri, the Superbike revelation raises the bar: "I have a couple of dreams..."

Superbike
MotoGP Brasile Goiania Gran Premio

Brazilian GP case, Race Direction breaks the silence: "Here's what happened"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Pecco Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP

Pecco Bagnaia in crisis again, issues even with the Ducati GP26: his outburst at Goiania

MotoGP
Alex Marquez MotoGP Brasile

Chaos in Brazil, Alex Marquez blasts: "Unacceptable situation"

MotoGP
Team Gresini Racing MotoGP

Team Gresini at the center of the MotoGP market: Honda tries to poach them from Ducati

MotoGP
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP Brasile

Jorge Martin is reborn and reveals the anti-Marquez alliance: the inside story from the Aprilia garage

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Red alert for Marc Márquez: "We don't have speed"

MotoGP

Loading