Leaving Brazil, the MotoGP World Championship heads straight to Austin for the Grand Prix of the Americas. Presentation and schedule.
Up next is already the third round of the 2026 MotoGP World Championship. With the event at the Brazilian circuit wrapped up (and a long trail of controversy and doubts about track conditions...), it’s off to North America, specifically Austin, at the Circuit of the Americas, ready to host the World Championship. And also the first round of the Harley Davidson Bagger World Cup, the new mini-championship that will run alongside MotoGP for six rounds. In the premier class, the season resumes with another Aprilia
dominance, now boosted by a resurgent Jorge Martin alongside Marco Bezzecchi. Will it be the same in Austin, or will Ducati hit back?
Pecco Bagnaia needs to bounce back immediately, while Marc Marquez
must banish the ghost of GP crashes in the last two editions, both times while leading... In Moto2, Dennis Foggia will again step in for the injured Lunetta, and the home crowd will be all for their favorite Joe Roberts, who hasn’t shone so far this season. Can the Italians lift their heads again in the intermediate class and Moto3 after two lackluster rounds? Below are all the times for the Grand Prix of the Americas, live in full on Sky Sport MotoGP (streaming on SkyGo and NowTV). TV8 continues with “semi-delayed” coverage: live only for qualifying and the Sprint, delayed coverage for Sunday’s races.
The Grand Prix of the Americas on Sky Sport
Friday, March 27
15:00-15:35 Moto3 Free Practice 1
15:50-16:30 Moto2 Free Practice 1
16:45-17:30 MotoGP Free Practice 1
19:15-19:50 Moto3 Practice
20:05-20:45 Moto2 Practice
21:00-22:00 MotoGP Practice
22:25-22:45 Bagger World Cup Qualifying
Saturday, March 28
14:40-15:10 Moto3 Free Practice 2
15:25-15:55 Moto2 Free Practice 2
16:10-16:40 MotoGP Free Practice 2
16:50-17:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
18:45-19:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
19:40-20:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
21:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps
22:15 Bagger World Cup Race 1
Sunday, March 29
16:45 Bagger World Cup Race 2
17:40-17:50 MotoGP Warm Up
19:00 Moto3 Race – 14 laps
20:15 Moto2 Race – 16 laps
22:00 MotoGP Race – 19 laps
Programming on TV8
Saturday, March 28 (live)
16:50-17:30 MotoGP Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
18:45-19:25 Moto3 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
19:40-20:20 Moto2 Qualifying (Q1-Q2)
21:00 MotoGP Sprint – 10 laps
Sunday, March 29 (delayed)
19:00 Moto3 Race – 14 laps
21:30 Moto2 Race – 16 laps
23:00 MotoGP Race – 19 laps