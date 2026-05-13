The Chinese brand wants to grow and is aiming for the top world championships on two wheels: Aspar Martinez has responded to some circulating rumors.

China is coming. Chinese motorcycle manufacturers want to play an increasingly prominent role in the racing world; there are serious projects in development. In the World Supersport Championship, we are witnessing the exploit of ZXMOTO with Valentin Debise, winner of three races and third in the overall standings, while QJMOTOR is further back and aiming to improve progressively. In Sportbike there’s KOVE, currently at the bottom of the manufacturers’ standings but one to watch. In the World Championship there’s CFMOTO, which in 2024 forged a fruitful partnership with the Aspar team.

After winning the Moto3 riders’ (David Alonso champion) and constructors’ titles in 2024, there was also a move into Moto2. There is already talk of a possible jump to MotoGP, but it will not happen in 2027, the year a new technical regulation will come into force and there will also be a new tire supplier (Pirelli).

CFMOTO Aspar in MotoGP in 2027? A firm no

Jorge “Aspar” Martinez responded clearly to the rumors suggesting the CFMOTO Aspar team is interested in stepping up to the top class as early as next year: "What has been published — reports Motosan — is not true. The truth is that, fortunately, CFMOTO is thrilled about these years together in the World Championship and, of course, wants to get to MotoGP, but no date has been set. What has been published about our entry into MotoGP in 2027 is not true. Absolutely not."

Martinez confirmed there is the intention to be on the MotoGP grid one day, and also in Superbike, but it will not happen in 2027, and in any case there is no thought of racing in the premier class with KTM bikes, as had been hinted by Sky Sport MotoGP: "They are with us in Moto3 and Moto2, and they are very interested in Superbike and MotoGP, but there is no precise date yet. I would like to be able to say: ‘Don’t worry, we’ll be in MotoGP next year.’ That’s madness. In 2027, with which bike? With which engine? With which team? No. With KTM? That’s absurd. Why and for what purpose? It makes no sense."

CFMOTO and Aspar have a contract until 2031 and also collaborate on Academy initiatives, in China and Spain, to help young riders. It’s a significant partnership and sooner or later the Chinese brand will be present in both MotoGP and Superbike. Remember the purchase of 51% of Kalex. As for SBK, at EICMA 2025 it presented the V4 SR-RR Prototype, a supersport bike equipped with a 997 cc V4 engine and a maximum power of 212 hp at 14,500 rpm, as well as advanced aerodynamics. We’ll see if and when this model is destined to race in the production-derived world championship.