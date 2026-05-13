Marc Marquez breaks down in tears: "I didn't tell you anything

Marc Marquez had decided to undergo surgery after the Catalunya GP to remove a displaced screw in his right arm. An issue that prevented him from being at his best on a MotoGP bike, but then the Le Mans crash changed the plans. New behind-the-scenes details emerge in the latest episode of the “Inside Ducati Lenovo Team” series.

The news in the Ducati garage

The Cervera superstar hadn’t even informed his mechanics. The crash in the French GP moved the operation forward, as he also had to undergo surgery on his right foot, which was fractured in the incident. Before Sunday’s procedures, Marc Marquez returned to the Ducati box after the crash to speak candidly with his team.

“I hadn’t told you anything...” the #93 began. But soon the conversation broke off and he burst into tears. After calming down, he took a deep breath and continued: “It’s true that it doesn’t work,” pointing to his right shoulder. This is just a preview of the video that Ducati will air on its YouTube channel. For the rest we’ll have to wait a few more hours, but some news is already coming from Borgo Panigale...

No replacement at Montmeló

The Ducati Lenovo Team has confirmed that it will not replace Marc Marquez for his home Grand Prix in Barcelona. Therefore, only Pecco Bagnaia will be in the Red team’s garage, awaiting further developments ahead of the next MotoGP round at Mugello. The Emilian brand cannot go more than eleven days without a substitute, so if the champion is not available for the Italian GP, a replacement rider will have to be appointed. The most logical candidate is Michele Pirro, as Ducati’s official test rider, currently involved in developing the GP26 and the new 2027 bike. Nicolò Bulega , on the other hand, will not be available as he is competing in WorldSBK at Aragon.

Dall’Igna’s comment

Ducati Corse’s general manager, Gigi Dall’Igna, also weighed in on the Marquez situation. Perhaps one of the few aware of the real state of health of the nine-time world champion. A screw from a previous surgery had shifted and was pressing on the radial nerve, limiting the sensitivity of his arm and his ability to handle a 300 hp bike. It was evident that Marc was not at his best after returning from the Mandalika injury, as he couldn’t shine in Sunday’s long races and kept suffering crashes. But nothing had leaked about the need to go into the operating room mid-season.

The Italian engineer was very clear in his post-race statements: “The public announcement of Marc’s imminent shoulder surgery, which had not been revealed until now and was initially planned after Barcelona, further underscores his extraordinary talent considering his performances so far, making his new lap record at Le Mans even more exceptional. Simply outstanding.”

Ducati renews the challenge to Aprilia

The Ducati team knew something was wrong, but the extent of the problem was kept secret until his body gave out after the crash in France. A weekend that ended in the worst possible way, with Pecco Bagnaia going down while fighting with the leading group for the win or a podium. “When everything seems to go wrong, it’s easy to lose sight of the positives,” Dall’Igna added. “Instead, we need to start again from those, trusting in the work we are doing and following the encouraging signs we’ve seen here in France.”

The MotoGP championship is more alive than ever and the competition is ruthless. Aprilia has shown it’s right there, capitalizing on every slightest mistake by their Italian “cousins” to aim for the world title. That’s why getting Márquez back on track as soon as possible is the top priority in Borgo Panigale. “The real challenge starts now: to rediscover our usual enthusiasm even in adverse circumstances, giving our all for his recovery. On one side, we have a rejuvenated Pecco and his smile; on the other, we’re sorry not to have Marc with us at Montmeló... In any case, we can’t wait to see him back on track with us.”