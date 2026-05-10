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Rider market: Di Giannantonio heading to KTM, Bulega dreams of a seat at the VR46 team

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 13:11
Fabio Di Giannantonio VR46 MotoGP
Diggia should leave VR46 and Ducati to land at KTM with Marquez Jr: this could increase the chances of seeing the Superbike dominator in MotoGP.
One of the riders who arrived at Le Mans with an undecided future was Fabio Di Giannantonio, currently enlisted with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 team on a factory contract signed directly with Ducati. The Roman rider made it clear that he wants to keep the same status to continue racing with Valentino Rossi’s squad. Negotiations have been ongoing for some time and it seems the parties have not reached an agreement. The latest market rumors from Sky Sport MotoGP suggest the move to the KTM factory team is a done deal.

MotoGP, Di Giannantonio to KTM with Alex Marquez?

While waiting for official announcements, it has leaked that Diggia’s manager has agreed a two-year contract with KTM and that he will be Alex Marquez’s teammate. The latter reached an agreement with the Mattighofen manufacturer several weeks ago; his presence in the orange garage is a certainty. Barring surprises, the 27-year-old Roman will be alongside him.
At the start of the season it seemed Maverick Vinales would be promoted to the official KTM squad, but his physical issues hindered that move and today it’s unclear what colors the 31-year-old from Figueres will race under.

VR46 Team: Bulega with Aldeguer?

The Pertamina Enduro VR46 team will completely change its line-up from the 2027 MotoGP season. With Di Giannantonio’s departure, Franco Morbidelli will also be leaving. The arrival of Fermin Aldeguer from the BK8 Gresini team had already surfaced, but now it’s a matter of understanding who will be his teammate in Valentino Rossi’s squad.
It’s natural to think of Nicolò Bulega, the current dominator of the Superbike World Championship and also a Ducati MotoGP tester. The Emilia-born rider dreams of getting a chance, but he’s not the only one eyeing a seat in the VR46 team. Luca Marini, who risks being cut by Honda, is also interested.

Read also

French GP: Jorge Martin leads Warm Up, Marc Marquez undergoes surgery todayFrench GP: Jorge Martin leads Warm Up, Marc Marquez undergoes surgery today
Pedro Acosta keeps KTM afloat at Le Mans: "Marquez? He scared mePedro Acosta keeps KTM afloat at Le Mans: "Marquez? He scared me
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Fabio Di Giannantonio

byMatteo Bellan

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