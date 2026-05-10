Short, wild race at Le Mans: Welcome back, Matteo Bertelle! Quiles already breaking away at the front

There's no contest: Maximo Quiles is unbeatable in any conditions. Bertelle celebration, first podium since his injury! Race report and standings.

Maximo Quiles majestic in all conditions, Adrian Fernandez 2nd after taking pole, Matteo Bertelle “rewarded” with a return to the podium for the first time since the serious injury in 2025. Rain before the start upends everything in Moto3, there’s no shortage of incidents, it’s a celebration for the rider from Padua and the LevelUp MTA team, while up front the championship leader is literally untouchable at Le Mans and extends his lead in the overall standings again. Here’s how it went.

Wet Moto3 race

After two dry days, everything changes. Right after the MotoGP warm-up , the rain arrives—not much, but enough to completely alter track conditions. So the different procedure kicks in: pit lane open for 10 minutes for sighting laps, the race starts with a 5-minute delay and the distance is reduced to 13 laps. Quiles launches best ahead of poleman Fernandez, Uriarte and Munoz go down, two other riders cut the first chicane, Buchanan, Perrone, Kelso, Carraro, Carpe, Morelli (he was 3rd), Rios, Ogden also slip, and there’s even a highside for Salmela (no consequences)...

A complex race for the Moto3 youngsters; the track improves later on, but there are still some wet patches to watch out for. No problem, however, for Maximo Quiles, who immediately flies away without a hitch and takes the win, stretching his lead in the standings once again. Adrian Fernandez is kept at a safe distance, with a wide margin over his pursuers, and ultimately finishes on the second step of the podium. But the beautiful story is Matteo Bertelle’s: after the very nasty injury that marked his 2025 season, he makes the most of the new situation and grabs an emotional third place!

The classification

Moto3 overall standings