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Pedro Acosta keeps KTM afloat at Le Mans: "Marquez? He scared me

MotoGP
by Diana Tamantini
Sunday, 10 May 2026 at 09:46
Pedro Acosta KTM 2026 MotoGP Le Mans Sprint
Pedro Acosta the only KTM rider in the points in Saturday’s Sprint. His comments on the race and on Marquez’s crash.
KTM’s balance sheet in the Le Mans Sprint is quite disastrous. Only Pedro Acosta salvaged the situation with a solid 4th place not far from Bezzecchi, although it wasn’t enough to mount an attack for the podium. It remains the only result worth remembering, given that Binder finished 12th and out of the points, while Bastianini and Tech3’s Folger retired after crashes. There was also a comment on Marquez’s nasty accident, seen on replay while he was still out on track.

Bittersweet Sprint

That’s how Pedro Acosta describes Saturday’s mini-race at the Bugatti Circuit. “We saved the day, I didn’t even know if I’d finish in the points,” the Spaniard said, as reported by Motosan. He started from 5th on the grid, but the launch was definitely not one of his best… A regret for Acosta. “I think we had the pace to fight with Bagnaia and Bezzecchi,” he stated. In the end, however, he managed to climb back and take a good fourth place. “I’m finding consistency again, which was the best thing about last year.” He also highlighted the nicest overtakes: “The ones on Mir and Quartararo lifted my spirits. I struggled all weekend in the last two corners, and seeing myself competitive where I had the most problems with the soft front is a good sign.”

Marquez’s crash

A year of maturity for Pedro Acosta, as his words show: “In the first part of the season I only thought about the many mistakes. In the second half, though, I kept scoring points: that’s what allowed me to end up fighting for third in the Championship. This year it mustn’t be like last year; then who knows, maybe in the next races we’ll click and become super fast.” But without overdoing it—according to Acosta, every finish is important at this start of the season, and then they’ll see further ahead. To conclude, he also spoke about Marc Marquez’s crash. “I saw it on the replay while I was still riding, it scared me,” admitted the KTM rider. “I’ve had a couple like that; they’re the crashes you can’t explain, you don’t really understand why they happen.”

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Pedro Acosta

byDiana Tamantini

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