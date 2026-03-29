The final SBK race of the weekend in Portugal rewards Bulega once again, another Ducati 1-2: the podium is the same as in Race 1 and the Superpole Race, with Oliveira celebrating in front of his home fans.

Bulegas a hard time, but he’s not yet at his teammate’s level. The weekend in Portugal still helped him close the gap; compared to Phillip Island, there has been progress. Nicolò Bulega completes the hat-trick in the 2026 World Superbike round at Portimão. Starting from pole position, he kept the lead of Race 2 all the way to the end. Perfect management, he was never under threat. Iker Lecuona takes another second place and can be satisfied, as he’s just at the beginning of his journey with the Aruba Ducati team. The Spaniard would like to givea hard time, but he’s not yet at his teammate’s level. The weekend in Portugal still helped him close the gap; compared to Phillip Island, there has been progress.

Miguel Oliveira also steps onto the podium, doing well in the finale to fend off Alex Lowes’ Bimota. The BMW rider was determined to perform in his home round and did not disappoint: three podiums in the three SBK races at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. The top 5 is rounded out by Sam Lowes on the Elf Marc VDS team’s Panigale V4 R. Great performance by Lorenzo Baldassarri, sixth at the finish ahead of Danilo Petrucci’s BMW, Axel Bassani’s Bimota, and Andrea Locatelli’s Yamaha. Remy Gardner closes the top 10, ahead of his teammate Stefano Manzi. Only twelfth Jonathan Rea on Honda

World Superbike 2026, Portimão round: the story of Race 2

LAP 1 - At the start, Bulega holds the lead, followed by Alex Lowes, Oliveira, Lecuona, Sam Lowes, Montella, and Bassani.

LAP 2 - Oliveira overtakes A. Lowes and takes second place; the goal is to not let Bulega get away. Montella is fifth, having passed S. Lowes. Yamaha seventh with Vierge, ahead of Bassani, Locatelli, and Baldassarri.

LAP 3 - Bulega leads by just over 4 tenths. Lecuona has passed A. Lowes and moves into third.

LAP 4 - In Turn 1, Lecuona snatches second place from Oliveira and sets off after Bulega. Montella crashes at Turn 5, and Vierge goes down as well. Both rejoin. No contact, two separate slides.

LAP 5 - There are 7-8 tenths between Bulega and Lecuona, who is towing Oliveira along. They’re followed by the Lowes brothers, Bassani, Baldassarri, Bautista, Petrucci, and Locatelli completing the top 10. Crash for Surra, who retires.

LAP 6 - Bautista passes Baldassarri, he’s seventh and sets his sights on Bassani. Sofuoglu also goes down at Turn 5, then gets going again.

LAP 7 - Bulega has put 1 second between himself and Lecuona, who has the same gap over Oliveira, who must watch out for Lowes’ Bimota. Mackenzie crashes at Turn 13 and retires.

LAP 8 - Bulega’s advantage over Lecuona grows, as does the Spaniard’s over Oliveira, who has Alex Lowes about 6 tenths behind. Bautista crashes at Turn 5 and throws away points. A tough Race 2 for the Barni Spark Racing Team.

LAP 10 - It’s 1.2-1.3 between the two Aruba Ducati riders; over 2 seconds behind Lecuona is Oliveira, who keeps A. Lowes at a safe distance.

LAP 11 - The top 10 is Bulega, Lecuona, Oliveira, A. Lowes, S. Lowes, Bassani, Baldassarri, Petrucci, Gardner, Locatelli. Loka is battling with Gerloff’s Kawasaki.

LAP 13 - Bulega has increased his lead, while Alex Lowes is 4 tenths behind Oliveira.

LAP 15 - A. Lowes is glued to Oliveira; he seems to have more pace. Rato goes down; he was sixteenth.

LAP 16 - Baldassarri has passed Bassani and is sixth.

LAP 19 - Petrucci also overtakes Bassani, who’s struggling a bit with his Bimota. Oliveira continues to keep A. Lowes behind.

LAP 20 (FINAL) - Last efforts for Bulega, who has a 2-second cushion over Lecuona.

BULEGA WINS, DUCATI ONE-TWO COMPLETED BY LECUONA! OLIVEIRA ALSO ON THE PODIUM WITH BMW.

WORLD SUPERBIKE PORTIMÃO, RACE 2 RESULTS: FINISHING ORDER AND FINAL STANDINGS