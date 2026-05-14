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Superbike, chaos at Most: a fire rocks the paddock

Superbike
by Matteo Bellan
Thursday, 14 May 2026 at 12:55
Autodromo Most WorldSBK Superbike
Mix-up in the WorldSBK paddock in the Czech Republic on the day before on-track action begins: here’s what happened.
The Superbike World Championship is back this weekend, with the fifth round of the 2026 calendar taking place in Most. But on Thursday—usually dedicated to preparations and riders’ media sessions—something unexpected happened in the circuit paddock.
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SBK 2026, explosion and flames in the paddock at Most

According to Speedweek, there were explosions this morning followed by a fire, all originating from a generator. The incident produced a significant amount of smoke. Firefighters arrived within minutes to extinguish the blaze and secure the affected area.
There was also a power outage in the paddock section that hosts numerous hospitality areas, the tents of teams without garages, the Pirelli trucks, and the media center. For now, there are no official statements from Superbike management nor from those who run the Autodrom Most.
No injuries have been reported, and there should be no impact on the weekend’s scheduled program, though the clear goal is to restore normality in the paddock as soon as possible.

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WorldSBK

byMatteo Bellan

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