Honda shake-up: Alberto Puig steps down as team manager—make way for Davide Brivio?

After almost a decade as team manager at Honda HRC in MotoGP, Alberto Puig is changing roles. Is Davide Brivio coming in?

For 2027, the radical changes won’t be just on the riders’ side but also “behind the scenes,” as at Honda. It’s been talked about for some time, and today comes the news that Alberto Puig will no longer be the MotoGP team manager, although he won’t be leaving the Golden Wing. Are we ready for Davide Brivio’s arrival, as has been rumored for a while? As the statement reads, “Honda Racing Corporation will continue to rely on Alberto Puig’s forty years of experience in Grand Prix racing, as the 59-year-old Barcelona native takes on a new role within Honda HRC. Appointed Team Manager of the official Honda HRC team in 2018, Puig led the squad to two consecutive Triple Crowns.”

All set for Davide Brivio?

“In his new role, Puig will continue to assist Honda HRC management and staff in various motorcycle-related activities,” the Honda note continues. “As an HRC advisor, Puig will also continue to contribute to the development of HRC’s youth growth programs, while supporting Honda’s efforts in the MotoGP and WorldSBK championships, providing support to management and riders through an overall assessment of Honda HRC’s activities in the motorcycle sector.” This leaves room for source Sky Sport), although it’s not yet clear in what capacity, since there was talk of him becoming a consultant precisely for HRC… What is certain is that Brivio has worked wonders everywhere he’s gone—his results speak for themselves—and that’s exactly what Honda wants, determined to climb back up after difficult years in MotoGP. the Honda note continues.This leaves room for what has been rumored for a while , namely the arrival of Davide Brivio, who seems set to leave his role as team principal of Trackhouse Aprilia (), although it’s not yet clear in what capacity, since there was talk of him becoming a consultant precisely for HRC… What is certain is that Brivio has worked wonders everywhere he’s gone—his results speak for themselves—and that’s exactly what Honda wants, determined to climb back up after difficult years in MotoGP.

Alberto Puig’s message

“I first set foot in the World Championship paddock in 1987. Since then I’ve been a rider, worked with young riders, been a rider manager and a team manager, always with Honda. During this time I’ve experienced many moments, positive and negative, which have provided me with valuable knowledge about working with riders, with people, and in different situations. It has been a life of leadership, and now I feel that my skills are better suited to an overarching vision. I look forward to putting my experience to use in this new opportunity to help Honda HRC, its riders, and its staff grow and face all the challenges and successes that racing brings.”