MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Supersport Portimao: From China with fury—ZXMoto, what a double win!

Road Racing
by Elisabetta Lubrani
Sunday, 29 March 2026 at 15:40
Debise
Now China is truly scaring the Supersport World Championship: the ZXMoto, masterfully ridden by Valentin Debise, also swept aside the second Portimão showdown. Two wins in one weekend were just a dream only a few months ago. Evan Bros, a thoroughly Italian team, has given wings to Asian ambitions. The rest is being delivered by the tough Frenchman.
The junior series gives us great stories and spectacular races, with several riders in the mix for stage wins and, at this rate, for the World Championship as well. Valentin Debise, starting from pole thanks to the fastest lap in race 1, led almost to the end, hounded by a much sharper Lucas Mahias than the day before, when he finished third. Three laps from the flag, the race leader made a small mistake—the only one across these two triumphant days—opening the door for both Mahias and Alberto Arenas, who was lurking. That slip lit the fuse.

The ZXMoto is a rocket!

Debise lost about a second and two positions, but he didn’t lose focus. In fact, he unleashed even more unexpected potential, swooping back like a hawk onto Arenas and Mahias. Retaking the lead was a matter of a few corners: the ZXMoto has superior acceleration and top speed compared to the Yamaha R9. So once Debise was back in front, he gave no quarter. The (double) celebration in the Evan Bros box kicked off again, just like the day before—and even more so.

Engine cuts incoming?

The ZXMoto is no longer an unexpected surprise, but a very serious contender for the World title. Barring regulatory adjustments, because in Supersport, if a brand has an excessive advantage, the stewards can intervene on rev limits and/or throttle opening. So we’ll have to see if everyone will be in this configuration again at Assen. The show is excellent, so it might be fine to leave things as they are.

Jaume Masia finds the gap

In a frantic finale, Jaume Masia burst through like a storm. Long in sixth and at a proper distance from the front group, the Spanish Ducatista took advantage of the scuffle up ahead and, on the last lap, found the slit to pass the Yamahas of Arenas and Mahias, grabbing an unexpected second place. With this late surge, the former Moto3 world champion consolidates his lead in a World Championship that promises endless twists and turns.

Read also

Supersport Portimao Race 1: ZXMoto makes history, now the Chinese winSupersport Portimao Race 1: ZXMoto makes history, now the Chinese win
It could be done, and I took the risk": Albert Arenas, sensational Supersport debutIt could be done, and I took the risk": Albert Arenas, sensational Supersport debut
Supersport

byElisabetta Lubrani

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

veneman
Road Racing

All-Kawasaki podium in Sportbike Race 2: Veneman wins ahead of Salvador and Torres, Bartolini 5th on Triumph

29 March 2026
Debise
Road Racing

Supersport Portimao Race 1: ZXMoto makes history, now the Chinese win

28 March 2026
Mondiale Sportbike
Road Racing

Sportbike World Championship: Torres wins, Suzuki on the podium with Fleerackers, nightmare day for Vannucci

28 March 2026

More news

veneman

All-Kawasaki podium in Sportbike Race 2: Veneman wins ahead of Salvador and Torres, Bartolini 5th on Triumph

Road Racing
Bulega

SBK Portimao: Bulega a relentless hammer, the Sprint was no contest too

Superbike
Marco Bezzecchi Aprilia MotoGP Austin

Wasteful Bezzecchi, costly error in the Sprint: Aprilia also delivers a 'dressing-down'

MotoGP
Locatelli

Superbike Portimao: in reverse, Locatelli and Yamaha slower than a year ago

Superbike
Fabio Di Giannantonio

Marquez-Diggia incident: the VR46 Racing Team's reaction

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez Pedro Acosta MotoGP Austin

Austin GP: Marquez penalized after taking out Diggia; Acosta yields the podium to Bastianini

MotoGP
Debise

Supersport Portimao Race 1: ZXMoto makes history, now the Chinese win

Road Racing
Jorge Martin Aprilia MotoGP

Austin GP, Jorge Martin admits: "Sometimes I don't understand Aprilia"

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez reprieved and penalized: Austin penalties explained clearly

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta and the 'hot' T-shirt that ignites the paddock

MotoGP

Loading