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Moto2 Friday at record pace in Jerez, Vietti by a whisker

Road Racing
by Diana Tamantini
Friday, 24 April 2026 at 15:37
agius-moto2-gp-jerez
Senna Agius is the man to beat at the end of Moto2 Friday in Jerez, Vietti scrapes through by a hair. Here’s how it went.
A Moto2 record rewritten and only one Italian in Q2. The first day in Jerez sees last GP winner Senna Agius unleashed in the most important Friday session of a GP. Italjet Gresini has both of its riders in the useful spots, Fantic is there with Baltus, Forward with Alex Escrig, and two Boscoscuro machines. One of them is Celestino Vietti’s, who saves himself right at the limit. Below are the results.
-> All the schedules for the Jerez Grand Prix

Absences, returns and penalties

Let’s start with the latter, referring to the double incident in Austin: Alberto Ferrandez will start from the pit lane, Sergio Garcia has a double Long Lap to serve on Sunday. Angel Piqueras will be out for a long time due to multiple injuries sustained in the crash caused by the Pramac rookie; in his place here and at Le Mans we have Marcos Ramirez again, a former Moto2 rider who moved to Supersport but returns in this circumstance. Luca Lunetta is back, sidelined by an injury in Buriram and declared fit yesterday at the medical check.

Free Practice 1

On the record, a tumble for David Alonso at Turn 13, with his KALEX disintegrating in an impressive cartwheel through the gravel. Deniz Oncu then falls at the Nieto corner, and finally right at the checkered flag Adrian Huertas is down at the Criville corner. Baltus starts strong with the new Moto2 record.
Moto2 action in practice at Jerez

Top 14 Practice straight into Q2

In a few minutes the morning leader trims his record, just before a few raindrops appear... Irrelevant, as Veijer arrives flat out and places himself ahead of everyone. Agius does even better, then strings together a series of fast laps and holds the lead firmly until the checkered flag. Celestino Vietti is the only tricolor note in the key positions, Q2 reached by the skin of his teeth.
Senna Agius leads the timesheets as rain threatens at Jerez

Read also

Moto2, harsh penalty for Ferrandez after the Austin crash: at Jerez he will start from the pit laneMoto2, harsh penalty for Ferrandez after the Austin crash: at Jerez he will start from the pit lane
Moto2, Piqueras back home after the Austin crash: multiple fractures and a long rehabilitationMoto2, Piqueras back home after the Austin crash: multiple fractures and a long rehabilitation
Moto2

byDiana Tamantini

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