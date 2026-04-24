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MotoGP Spain, FP1 classification: VR46 one-two at Jerez, Bezzecchi surrounded by Ducatis

MotoGP
by Matteo Bellan
Friday, 24 April 2026 at 12:57
Di Giannantonio Ducati VR46 MotoGP Jerez
In Jerez there are two Italians ahead of everyone, both riders from the VR46 team: here are the FP1 results.
The first MotoGP free practice session at Jerez ended with the fastest time set by Fabio Di Giannantonio in 1'36"954. Behind him is his teammate Franco Morbidelli, 288 thousandths back. An excellent start for the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team. In third place there’s another Ducati, Alex Marquez’s. Aprilia slots into fourth with Marco Bezzecchi, 393 thousandths off the leader and ahead of Marc Marquez.

MotoGP Jerez, Aprilia VS Ducati: the words of Bonora and Tardozzi

At the start of the session Sky Sport MotoGP spoke with Paolo Bonora and Davide Tardozzi. Aprilia’s race manager answered about expectations for this weekend at Jerez, on a track that hasn’t always been kind to the Noale squad in the past: "It’s the first European race and we’re also looking for confirmation. To tell the truth, we didn’t expect to start this well; we’ve shown we’ve made a good step forward. It’s not just about the bike, but about all the teamwork that’s been done. The work done by the Trackhouse team is also fundamentally important; Marco and Jorge also look at Fernandez’s and Ogura’s data."
Then it was Ducati’s team manager’s turn: "I believe that in this Grand Prix we need to get back to fighting for the podium with our riders. It seems we’re not in bad shape. During the break we did data analysis and then tests with Pirro, making both electronic and chassis evaluations. We’ve brought some things right away and we’ll bring some in Monday’s test. We can improve on the electronics."

Martin and Bagnaia off the pace

After Bezzecchi, the best Aprilia rider is Raul Fernandez, sixth ahead of Jack Miller’s Pramac Yamaha. Also in the top 10 are Pedro Acosta’s KTM, Johann Zarco’s LCR Honda, and Jorge Martin’s RS-GP26. Pecco Bagnaia is only 11th, still struggling to ride the Ducati Desmosedici GP26 the way he’d like.
Among the rookies, the best was Diogo Moreira, 13th with the other RC213V of the LCR Honda team. The Brazilian rider finished ahead of Joan Mir from the HRC factory squad. The other rookie, Toprak Razgatlioglu, is fifteenth: the three-time Superbike world champion also had a technical problem with his Yamaha M1 at the start of FP1. He had to “park it” and return to the garage by scooter.
Only 18th Enea Bastianini with the only KTM RC16 of the Tech3 team present at Jerez this MotoGP weekend. Worse than him were Ai Ogura, Fabio Quartararo, Alex Rins and the wild card riders Lorenzo Savadori and Augusto Fernandez.
MOTOGP JEREZ 2026, FP1 RESULTS: OFFICIAL TIMES AND FINAL STANDINGS
MotoGP Jerez FP1 Standings

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Fabio Di Giannantonio

byMatteo Bellan

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