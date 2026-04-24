MOTOGPSUPERBIKE MOTOCROSS ROAD RACINGSTORIESDREAMSPAOLO GOZZI COLUMN

Bastianini shakes up the rider market: "There will be a surprise soon

MotoGP
by Luigi Ciamburro
Friday, 24 April 2026 at 09:42
Enea Bastianini
The Jerez Grand Prix has kicked off and the MotoGP rider market is heating up. Many moves are already set and just awaiting official announcement: see Marc Marquez’s renewal, Pedro Acosta’s switch to Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia to Aprilia, and Fabio Quartararo heading to Honda. News is also on the way for Enea Bastianini, who is grappling with numerous difficulties aboard the KTM.

Long break before Jerez

The Romagna rider returns to the track after the long break caused by the cancellation of the Qatar race. It’s been a useful few weeks to recharge the batteries ahead of the World Championship’s arrival in the Old Continent. "There was even time for more personal things, like getting my hair cut by my trusted barber," Bastianini joked on the eve of Jerez. A rare and much-needed period of relaxation, given that the end of the season will be more demanding and stressful, "with many consecutive races that will need to be managed carefully."
Enea Bastianini comes off a good performance in Austin, with a podium in the MotoGP Sprint and a sixth place in Sunday’s race. "The biggest change was the tires, because we went back to our standard. We’ll have the same specs here and I think that can help us get off to a good start. Usually, first impressions make the difference: if we start well, we can then maintain that level throughout the weekend. If we start poorly, it’s hard to recover."

Enea’s future

There’s a lot of chatter in the paddock about the future, negotiations, and contracts. The most credible recent rumors predict Enea’s return to Gresini Racing, despite his 2+1 contract with the Austrian manufacturer. Bastianini clarifies that his contract "could be terminated." He doesn’t hide a certain discontent on the RC16. "Since I arrived at KTM there have been difficulties, and even today I sometimes struggle to be competitive. But it’s true that I’m doing my best to get back to the front."
Last MotoGP season he took just one podium, in Catalunya, finishing the championship in 14th place. Which is why his departure from the Mattighofen brand seems likely. Nadia Padovani’s team is seeking a marquee name, given that both Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer are set to leave. "I’m evaluating many things, and the truth is there could be a surprise. It’s not decided yet. This week we need to figure some things out, then I’ll make a decision about my future."

Read also

Quartararo takes another swipe at Yamaha: "The M1 V4 has no potential"Quartararo takes another swipe at Yamaha: "The M1 V4 has no potential"
Di Giannantonio doesn't hold back: "Ducati is following Marquez"Di Giannantonio doesn't hold back: "Ducati is following Marquez"
Enea Bastianini

byLuigi Ciamburro

Continue reading

loading

You might also like

Di Giannantonio Ducati VR46 MotoGP Jerez
MotoGP

MotoGP Spain, FP1 classification: VR46 one-two at Jerez, Bezzecchi surrounded by Ducatis

24 April 2026
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP
MotoGP

Quartararo takes another swipe at Yamaha: "The M1 V4 has no potential"

24 April 2026
Fabio Di Giannantonio
MotoGP

Di Giannantonio doesn't hold back: "Ducati is following Marquez"

24 April 2026

More news

agius-moto2-gp-jerez

Moto2 Friday at record pace in Jerez, Vietti by a whisker

Road Racing
bertelle-moto3-jerez

Red-hot Moto3 at Jerez: Spaniards on top, Italians flop except Bertelle

Road Racing
Stefano Manzi in azione ad Assen

Stefano Manzi, from Supersport dominance to Superbike struggles: what’s going on?

Superbike
Di Giannantonio Ducati VR46 MotoGP Jerez

MotoGP Spain, FP1 classification: VR46 one-two at Jerez, Bezzecchi surrounded by Ducatis

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

Quartararo takes another swipe at Yamaha: "The M1 V4 has no potential"

MotoGP

Popular articles

Marc Marquez Ducati MotoGP

Marquez puts the pressure on the Aprilia riders: the responses from Bezzecchi and Martin

MotoGP
Alex Rins Yamaha MotoGP

Alex Rins, dropped and disappointed by Yamaha: "Redding’s criticism? Here’s what I wrote to him"

MotoGP
fernandez-yamaha-motogp

Yamaha in deep crisis: Augusto Fernandez at Jerez to revive the troubled V4 project

MotoGP
Marc Marquez

A little help for Ducati on the horizon? It will get concessions if it doesn’t score 253 points in eight races

MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha MotoGP

Quartararo takes another swipe at Yamaha: "The M1 V4 has no potential"

MotoGP

Loading