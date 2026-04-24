Bastianini shakes up the rider market: "There will be a surprise soon

The Jerez Grand Prix has kicked off and the MotoGP rider market is heating up. Many moves are already set and just awaiting official announcement: see Marc Marquez’s renewal, Pedro Acosta’s switch to Ducati, Pecco Bagnaia to Aprilia, and Fabio Quartararo heading to Honda. News is also on the way for Enea Bastianini , who is grappling with numerous difficulties aboard the KTM.

Long break before Jerez

The Romagna rider returns to the track after the long break caused by the cancellation of the Qatar race. It’s been a useful few weeks to recharge the batteries ahead of the World Championship’s arrival in the Old Continent. "There was even time for more personal things, like getting my hair cut by my trusted barber," Bastianini joked on the eve of Jerez. A rare and much-needed period of relaxation, given that the end of the season will be more demanding and stressful, "with many consecutive races that will need to be managed carefully."

Enea Bastianini comes off a good performance in Austin, with a podium in the MotoGP Sprint and a sixth place in Sunday’s race. "The biggest change was the tires, because we went back to our standard. We’ll have the same specs here and I think that can help us get off to a good start. Usually, first impressions make the difference: if we start well, we can then maintain that level throughout the weekend. If we start poorly, it’s hard to recover."

Enea’s future

There’s a lot of chatter in the paddock about the future, negotiations, and contracts. The most credible recent rumors predict Enea’s return to Gresini Racing, despite his 2+1 contract with the Austrian manufacturer. Bastianini clarifies that his contract "could be terminated." He doesn’t hide a certain discontent on the RC16. "Since I arrived at KTM there have been difficulties, and even today I sometimes struggle to be competitive. But it’s true that I’m doing my best to get back to the front."